Council hopes to find new operator for mothballed heritage attraction by April

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A new operator for the heritage attraction Llancaiach Fawr, which closed to visitors last month, is expected to have been found by the end of April.

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet decided last autumn to remove the council’s subsidy and mothball the Tudor manor, near Nelson, as part of wider cost-cutting plans.

The proposal proved unpopular with many residents who responded to a public consultation, while confirmation of the council’s decision last September was met with jeers from the public gallery.

Potential

The local authority’s deputy leader Cllr Jamie Pritchard, speaking at a council meeting on Tuesday January 14, said Llancaiach Fawr “offers so much potential for new operators”, with Avison Young appointed to begin marketing the venue at the end of January.

“What is certain is that the council will be looking for an operation that becomes a strong local economic driver that compliments the existing leisure and hospitality offers in the county borough,” the deputy leader said.

“We will not simply be looking to award to the highest bidder, but we will consider the breadth of all bids to ensure the museum is reopened for the public.”

He added that “some very fruitful discussions with potential local operators have been held” over the future of Llancaiach Fawr.

Cllr Pritchard also confirmed to colleagues that Blackwood Miners’ Institute will remain open following Arts Council of Wales funding.

The ‘Stute

The ‘Stute had also been earmarked for a withdrawal of council subsidies, putting it at risk of mothballing – but a decision was deferred after the council sought legal advice over its handling of the proposals.

Cllr Pritchard said the council would now “move towards an independent trustee model” in which the charity running the venue “can be run and managed in an independent manner, removing any conflict of interests that have been identified through the extensive consultation undertaken with the community and stakeholders”.

He predicted the “future is bright for 2025” at the ‘Stute, but urged councillors to show their support for the venue by attending events there.

“The long-term success of the venue will only be strengthened by increased visitor numbers and, ultimately, spend,” he warned.

The proposed mothballing of the two venues prompted an angry backlash from some councillors, Senedd Members, and many in the community.

Cllr Pritchard said those decisions had not been “taken lightly”, but defended the local authority’s approach.

He said it “is possible to breathe new life into these types of facilities” and noted how another formerly subsidised asset – Coffi Vista in Caerphilly town centre – is “due to reopen as an exciting new restaurant over the coming weeks, effectively removing a £100,000 a year taxpayer subsidy and generating an actual £26,000 a year surplus for residents”.

“We should not be scared to make changes when the case for doing so is compelling,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

