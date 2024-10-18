Council in the dark on staff sexuality and gender
Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter
An employment report on staff at a Welsh council revealed nearly half of its workforce wouldn’t confirm their sexual orientation or gender.
The Employment Monitoring Report 2023-24 provides a snapshot of employment data as of 31 March 2024 as a statutory requirement.
The report revealed Conwy employed 4,569 permanent and fixed-term staff, 48 more than last year.
Workforce
The report said 72% of staff were female compared to 28% male, including permanent, fixed-term, and casual employees.
67% of the permanent and fixed-term workforce fall within the age groups 25-34 (16%), 35-44 (25%) and 45-54 (26%).
29% of the permanent and fixed-term workforce are aged 55 and above.
Report
But whilst the authority holds 100% records of the age and sex of staff, as well as 99% for marital status and civil partnerships, the report revealed the council only holds data for 60% of its staff’s ethnicity.
Lower still were the categories of disability (57%) religion (54%), sexual orientation (54%), and gender identity (51%).
The report stated a new equality monitoring survey was launched during National Inclusion Week in September 2024 to start an ongoing campaign to improve and update the council’s data on staff.
The report is set to be considered at a finance resource committee meeting next week.
Good, this information tends to be used against people. I have never filled in these surveys for my kids when schools ask about ethnicity and origin or religion, nobody’s business. Same with census, give the minimum. Councils feed info to government, who use it badly often. Rather stop the rot at the source. We have names, everything else is private info we share if we like.
All well and good but does it improve the Council’s performance in serving its communities ?
It helps them target where resources are needed.
But for bad faith actors it might help them target individuals