Council issues hundred of parking tickets as Coldplay played Cardiff gig

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council has confirmed it issued nearly double the number of parking fines that it normally would as Coldplay played a gig in Cardiff on Tuesday.

The council has urged people who are coming to watch the internationally renowned band play again at the Principality Stadium on Wednesday, June 7, to park responsibly.

The council issued 384 parking charge notices (PCNs) on Tuesday, June 6, when Coldplay played the first of two gigs on their Music of the Spheres tour at the stadium.

This number will to increase after CCTV footage has been assessed over the coming days according to the local authority.

On a normal weekday the council normally issues about 200 PCNs for parking violations but this does depend on how many officers are out conducting patrols.

A Cardiff council spokesman said: “Illegal parking is inconsiderate often causing a danger to other road users.

“The council receives complaints every day about parking contraventions, obstructing pavements and roads and in such a way as to pose a danger to other road users.

“Penalty charge notices (PCNs) from the council are only issued to people where there’s clear evidence that their parking is a contravention. Illegal parking and obstruction offences are dealt with by the police.”

Thousands of people have descended on the Welsh capital for the two Coldplay gigs and event parking is provided at both Sophia Gardens car park and at the Civic Centre.

A park and ride facility is provided at Leckwith Stadium and a park and walk facility is provided at County Hall in Cardiff Bay.

The council said that although these facilities were busy on Tuesday they were not full.

The council spokesman added: “We ask all residents and visitors attending the Principality Stadium for large events to park their vehicle responsibly.

“Failure to do so will result in a penalty charge notice being issued to the vehicle owner.”

Alternative parking for people attending the Coldplay gig is also available at private city centre car parks and on streets through pay and display.

You can find more traffic and travel advice in relation to the concerts on the council’s website.

