Council launches clamp down on off-roaders using coal tips over safety concerns

Off-roaders are being urged to stop driving on coal tips as their bikes and cars are damaging safety measures put in place to maintain their stability.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council is also asking the public to report off road vehicles driving on tips and is urging drivers to consider the dangers that the damage they are doing poses to local communities.

The council is working with South Wales Police to educate off road vehicle users about the damage caused by the actions to the drainage systems, that are essential for tip safety.

It warns that damage to the drainage systems and tip surface not only results in uncontrolled drainage patterns, but blocks existing drainage causing overtopping, instability and potentially landslides.

The council’s Tip Safety Team will also be installing signage on the most problematic sites to discourage off roading.

Drainage infrastructure

Councillor Bob Harris, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Communities, said: “For safety reasons many tips have drainage infrastructure on them which ensures water is collected and directed away from the body of the tip into drainage systems or watercourses off site. However, use of off-road vehicles can damage this essential drainage infrastructure

“Functioning drainage infrastructure is key in helping to maintain tip stability. The maintenance of this infrastructure is both time consuming and expensive. The Tips Team currently identify and prioritise the most at-risk tips and infrastructure and issue maintenance works accordingly, given the limited grant funded budget and contractor resource available.”

The local authority is urging the public to contact South Wales Police if the see off road vehicles illegally driving on and damaging the tips, here or call 101.

‘Anti-social behaviour’

Gareth Prosser, South Wales Police Community Safety Manager said: “Dangerous driving of off-road bikes is not only an anti-social behaviour issue, but it also puts public safety at risk for people using the land for legitimate purposes.

“Illegal riding can cause large environmental issues with the drainage of the land which alters the water course causing the tips to become unstable which may have an effect in the future.

“New trees that have been planted can also be destroyed by the off-road bikes too.

“Over the years, many tips have become overgrown with vegetation and are home to a range of wildlife, including birds, insects, and reptiles. However, the steep and sometimes unstable nature of the tips makes them a potentially dangerous environment.

“We are working closely with partner agencies to put an end to this behaviour and deter users through the coming summer months.”

