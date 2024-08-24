Council launches consultation on new Local Development Plan

Residents developers and landowners are being invited to participate in shaping a local authorities new Local Development Plan (LDP).

Cyngor Gwynedd is preparing a new LDP to address housing, employment and environmental needs of residents until 2039.

They are asking to hear from developers, landowners along with members of their community about sites they should include under the new Plan, as suitable for development or protection.

The plan will cover the Gwynedd Local Planning Authority area (the area of Gwynedd located outside Eryri National Park).

Protected

Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: ⁠“We are eager for developers, landowners, Community Councils, and any other member of the public interested in how we plan our communities in the future to let us know about sites they want us to include in the Plan.

“This is an opportunity to either submit land for development or to highlight land that should be protected because of its environmental value, special landscape, or social value. I call on the people of Gwynedd to make the most of the opportunity.”

Anyone wishing to propose a site can do so using an online form or downloading a paper copy from Cyngor Gwynedd’s website.

For more information on the Local Development Plan head over to the Council’s website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

