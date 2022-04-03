Council launches grant to help small businesses boost their use of Welsh

Small businesses in rural Carmarthenshire are being offered support to increase their use of the Welsh language.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Iaith Gwaith initiative, funded by the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund, is providing grants to help businesses raise the profile of the Welsh language in their branding, signage and marketing materials.

Eligibility for the grants extends to new and existing small businesses and community organisations located in, or locating to, rural parts of the county.

Up to half of the eligible costs up to a maximum of £3,000 can be applied for and they can be used for a range of business costs including

Bilingual marketing materials

Digital platform development to include the Welsh language

Bilingual signage

Design/branding

Translation costs of existing and new materials such as menus, promotional literature

Iaith Gwaith is an initiative developed as part of the Welsh Language Measures overseen by the Welsh Language Commissioner.

The aim of the measures is to promote and facilitate the use of the language creating an environment where people are free to live and work using Welsh in their everyday lives.

Status

Recognising the official status of the Welsh language in Wales, business have duties to ensure the Welsh language is treated no less favourably than English language and that people in Wales should be able to live their lives through the medium of the Welsh language if they choose to do so.

Applications need to be made by the end of May 2022, but the funding is being made available on a first-come first-served basis and early applications are advisable.

For further information and to apply, visit www.carmarthenshire.gov.wales/business or email RDPSIRGAR@carmarthenshire.gov.uk

