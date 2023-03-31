Council leader blasts Andrew RT Davies after visit to Rhondda

Rhondda Cynon Taf’s council leader has blasted Andrew RT Davies for suggesting people in Rhondda support his views on the UK Government’s controversial small boats policy.

The council leader, Andrew Morgan said there’s “no support for the Tories here” after the leader of the Welsh Conservatives took part in a ‘politics and a pint’ event at Rhondda Golf Club earlier this week.

Whilst there, Andrew RT Davies and South Wales Central MS, Joel James filmed a social media video in the club’s empty carpark which sparked fury among Rhondda residents after it was uploaded to Twitter.

In the video, RT Davies claimed Rhondda residents were keen for the UK Government to “deal” with the issue of small boat crossings causing “mayhem” to the immigration system.

Just like with Brexit, Labour are ignoring their traditional heartlands on small boats. pic.twitter.com/XaabNKryc3 — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) March 28, 2023

The ‘politics and a pint’ event was said to be sparsely attended with one commentator on social media suggesting only a handful of people were present.

A day later, the leader of the Welsh Tories re-posted the video with the caption: “Keir Starmer fought against the deportation of a thug, who then went on to attack two women. The good people of the Rhondda won’t like that either. Just like with Brexit, Labour are ignoring their traditional heartlands on small boats.”

Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, Andrew Morgan said: “It’s hugely disappointing that the Tory Leader in Wales continues to focus on divisive issues and then after a recent visit to RCT, said on social media that the people of Rhondda allegedly support his views. “It’s clear what people in RCT think of the Tories, after the years of austerity they have inflicted on public services, there is no support for the Tories here. “The Tory cost of living crisis hitting households across the country really should be their focus. “The Tory’s including Andrew RT Davies have little to offer the people of RCT or Wales, as we don’t want their dog whistle politics here”

“Support”

The Welsh Conservative Leader is planning similar ‘politics and a pint’ events in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan over the next few weeks.

Davies posted to Twitter: “Fresh from our event in the Rhondda on Monday, looking forward to taking ‘Politics and a Pint’ to Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan over the next few weeks.

“Will be interesting to see if people share Rhondda residents’ strong support for Conservative plans to stop the boats.”

One Twitter user responded to the announcement: “Cardiff, one of the most multicultural cities in the UK. I don’t think you’ll find what you’re looking for there.”

Nation.Cymru contacted the Welsh Conservatives for confirmation of how many residents attended the event in Rhondda to discuss politics with RT Davies but not receive a reply.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

