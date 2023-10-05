Council leader confirms she intends to stay in the role despite Westminster bid
Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter
Anglesey’s council leader Councillor Llinos Medi has confirmed she will be staying in her role during her bid to become the island’s next MP.
Earlier this week it was confirmed that that she had been selected as Plaid Cymru’s next Westminster parliamentary candidate for Ynys Môn.
Should she be elected as a Member of Parliament representing the island she would have to resign her seat as a county councillor.
She has described being chosen as a “privilege.”
Virginia Crosbie
It has been 10 years since she was elected as a county councillor for the first time, and then as the first female Leader of the council. She will attempt to win the Ynys Môn seat from sitting Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie.
” I have been determined to always demand the best for the island.” She said.
“I am now looking forward to the opportunity to do that in Westminster, hoping to join the active Plaid Cymru team there.”
Quashing speculation over any clash of interest Anglesey Council’s Chief Executive and Returning Officer, Dylan J Williams, said: “There is nothing to prevent a Council Leader standing as a parliamentary candidate and, in her role as Leader, Cllr Llinos Medi, will still be subject to the Code of Conduct in relation to the declaration of outside interests.”
“We will continue to share information relating to Council business as normal, but any matters concerning the Leader’s role as a parliamentary candidate will not be part of the Council’s remit.”
Will she have to remove her ‘vote for me’ badge when in the council chambers?
I suspect that her supporters have already made up their minds…
I hope so
