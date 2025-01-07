Council leader disappointed at relocation of stroke services

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A council leader has expressed disappointment at a decision to move stroke services from a local hospital but hopes they will return as soon as possible.

Councillor Brent Carter, leader of Merthyr Tydfil council, made a statement in response to the health board moving the acute stroke unit from Prince Charles Hospital, which includes specialist staff who treat and care for those who have had a stroke, to join a similar unit at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant.

The health board said due to severe medical staffing shortages, it needs to make an urgent, temporary change to some of its inpatient hospital stroke services.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board (CTMUHB) held a meeting in December to tell MPs, Senedd Members, council leaders and chief executives in the region about the changes.

Transferred

The health board said: “This change is being made because we do not currently have the number of specialist stroke doctors to provide a safe service at both hospitals at this time.

“This change does not affect the ability of emergency departments at any of our hospitals – including Prince Charles Hospital, or Princess of Wales, Bridgend – to treat those attending with a stroke or suspected stroke.

“This means that any patient suffering with a stroke who attends any of our emergency departments will continue to be provided with the urgent treatment they need, swiftly and expertly.

“Patients who require more intensive treatment and care will then be transferred by dedicated ambulance to the centralised acute stroke unit at Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

“We appreciate the concern that the announcement about this urgent change has caused.

“However, a lack of specialist staff in the UK, worsened by long-term sickness and absence within the CTMUHB stroke team, means it is currently not possible to maintain a safe acute stroke service across two hospitals.

“Making this change means CTMUHB can continue to provide a service that saves lives and reduces the devastating effects of stroke for as many patients as possible.

“Whilst we implement this change, we are continuing to work hard to address the staffing challenges in order to make stroke care more sustainable and accessible for the communities we serve within Cwm Taf Morgannwg and the wider south Wales region.”

Improve capacity

Cllr Carter said the health board has worked closely with stroke and other clinical teams to explore opportunities for using the workforce in different ways to improve capacity and is working with neighbouring health boards to explore cross-health board support.

He said: “However it is clear from the health board’s communications, that they needed to make immediate, local changes to maintain a safe service.

“CTMUHB have assured us that anyone presenting with stroke symptoms will still receive the emergency treatment needed at A&E.

Cllr Carter added: “Whilst we are extremely disappointed with this operational decision which has led to CTMUHB closing the acute stroke unit in Prince Charles Hospital, we understand the reason for this.

“Moving forward, we hope that the acute stroke service will return as soon as possible.”

