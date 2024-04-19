Council leader hails success of newly opened market

A new container-style market, which opened earlier this month, six months later than planned, has been hailed as a success.

The £4.65million Ffos Caerffili market was originally scheduled to open in September last year, but was beset by delays. It finally opened on 5 April.

At a meeting on Thursday April 18, Plaid Cymru opposition leader Lindsay Whittle called on council leader Sean Morgan to explain the delays, which had seen would-be traders “missing the Christmas trade”.

The Labour council leader said it was “unfortunate” the opening had been delayed, but blamed “record-breaking rainfall” and storms during the construction period, as well as unforeseen complications on the site.

“The success of the opening weekend suggests it was appropriate to wait,” Cllr Morgan said.

European grant

The council had also secured a European grant, meaning it had recouped nearly all of the money it had spent on the market, he added.

Turning to Cllr Whittle, the leader said: “I remember a conversation with yourself when you said [the market] would never happen.”

With chuckles from his Labour colleagues, Cllr Morgan offered to buy him a beer or some baked goods from Ffos Caerffili.

“Perhaps some humble pie,” he added.

Cllr Whittle rejected the suggestion he had not supported the market project, prompting jeers from some other councillors.

“I never eat humble pie”, Cllr Whittle said, adding that his “criticism was the container units” being placed next to Caerphilly’s famous medieval castle.

“Should it be unsuccessful, what will you do with [the containers] then?” he asked. “Will you put them back on a boat and send them away?”

Cllr Mike Adams, the mayor, told Cllr Whittle: “We will make sure that it does not ever fail.”

The council will “expand on its initial success”, the mayor added.

