Council leader apologises for actions of paedophile headteacher

The leader of Cyngor Gwynedd has issued an apology to those who have suffered due to the actions of paedophile headteacher Neil Foden and has backed calls for a Public Inquiry.

Dyfrig Siencyn’s comments follow the broadcast of a BBC investigation earlier this week which reported he may have abused pupils for more than 40 years, with four times as many victims as previously thought.

Mr Siencyn’s latest statement comes after he came under fire for not apologising to Foden’s victims during an Newyddion S4C interview on Friday, which prompted four councillors to resign.

Becca Brown, Berwyn Parry Jones, Dafydd Meurig and Elin Walker Jones issued a joint statement, saying they “wish to distance ourselves from the comments made by leader Dyfrig Siencyn”.

Abuse

Foden, who was head at Ysgol Friars in Bangor and strategic head of Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, Penygroes, both in Gwynedd was jailed for 17 years in July for 19 offences involving the abuse of four girls over a four-year period.

The BBC Wales Investigates programme revealed allegations of abuse from as far back as 1979, with one former pupil saying she was messaging him up until the day of his arrest.

The programme featured three women who say they too were abused by Foden.

Speaking publicly for the first time, two former pupils and a former colleague described being targeted by him.

‘Suffered’

In a statement, Mr Siencyn, said: “I sincerely apologise to all those who have suffered at the hands of sex offender Neil Foden and would wish to reassure the people of Gwynedd, and in particular the victims, that I and my fellow councillors are determined to leave no stone unturned to establish what went wrong and to ensure this can never been allowed to happen again.

“I reiterate what I have already said, that Neil Foden’s victims remain in all our thoughts. My priority – and that of Cyngor Gwynedd – is that lessons are learnt from this tragic case.

“I confirm that I have requested a thorough independent review of all Council internal processes in this area, to run alongside the statutory Child Practice Review (CPR). The CPR is completely independent of the Council and has already started.

“The independent review of Council processes will begin as soon as possible and we will act immediately on all recommendations that emanate from the process.

“In addition, in light of the further allegations about Neil Foden on this week’s BBC programme, I support the call for a Public Inquiry.

“I am saddened by the news that four of my fellow Cabinet members have today announced that they are stepping down from their duties. I wish to thank them for their valuable contribution and tireless work for the people and communities of Gwynedd.

Over the weekend I will discuss with my fellow members and consider my own situation, before deciding on the best way forward.”

