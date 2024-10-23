Council leader refers himself to watchdog in ‘interests of transparency’

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

A council leader has referred himself to Wales’ public services ombudsman, “in the interests of transparency”.

The matter referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales (PSOW) involves “recent correspondence” between the leader of Caerphilly council Sean Morgan “and a resident”.

BBC Wales News reported today (Wednesday October 23) the correspondence relates to details of the settlement for former chief executive Christina Harrhy, who left her post earlier this month.

The council has not officially confirmed or commented on the details of the settlement, which was agreed by councillors at a behind closed doors meeting, with those present warned not to share the information discussed.

Confidential deal

But the confidential deal reportedly involved a figure of £209,000 being paid to Ms Harrhy, and public spending watchdog Audit Wales has since confirmed it will scrutinise the deal.

In a statement, Adrian Crompton, Auditor General for Wales, said: “The exit payment made to the chief executive of Caerphilly County Borough Council will form part of the 2024/25 financial statements.

“My audit team, as part of their audit of those accounts, will consider this transaction and determine the extent of any audit work considered necessary.

“Prior to that, we will be speaking to the council to understand the rationale supporting the payment and whether there is a need for any further work at this stage.”

Long-term special leave

Ms Harrhy was reportedly on long-term special leave from Caerphilly Council for 11 months before leaving the top job at the local authority.

Following the meeting to agree the settlement deal, a council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Christina Harrhy has left the authority and that the deputy chief executive, Dave Street, will act as interim chief executive while the council considers the next steps in terms of appointing a permanent chief executive.”

Councillors present at that meeting, on October 7, were reportedly told to not discuss the details of the proceedings with the press or risk being reported to the PSOW.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

