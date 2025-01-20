Council loses legal battle over leisure centre closure

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A Welsh council has conceded in a legal battle over the future of one of its leisure centres.

The High Court has subsequently quashed Caerphilly council’s decision to close Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre, following claims for a legal review by resident Micah Jones.

Watkins and Gunn, the legal firm representing Mr Jones, called the outcome “another victory for local residents”.

It marks the second time a court has stopped the council shutting down the leisure centre in Pontllanfraith.

‘Costs’

Caerphilly Council said “we wish to avoid incurring further delays and costs associated with a contested court case, therefore a further report about the future of the facility will now be brought forward for the council’s cabinet to consider.”

Mr Jones, the claimant in the most recent case, said losing Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre would have affected his whole family and the local community.

“There’s not really anything like it around here,” he said of the leisure centre, adding that it also hosted sports and activities for people with additional needs.

“I hope they keep it open – they need to put the effort in,” his father, Dean Jones, added.

Caerphilly Council has proposed closing down several leisure centres across the county borough, arguing it can deliver a better service at four “strategic, quality” sites.

The High Court quashed a previous closure order for Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre in 2019, and the site became a Covid-19 vaccine centre, but never reopened fully for leisure use.

A revived bid to shut the facility was approved in March 2024, and was soon followed by a new claim for a judicial review.

Conceded

Following the conclusion of the most recent legal tussle, Lucy O’Brien, a solicitor at Watkins and Gunn, said: “Our client and local campaigners have worked tirelessly to save their leisure centre. They now call upon the council to listen to the community and to re-open this much loved and well-used facility, and to preserve it for future generations, rather than continuing to waste money trying to unlawfully close it.”

Caerphilly Council said it had conceded on one of the six grounds brought by the claimant, which referred to “a procedural matter” during the decision-making process.

Specifically, the matter related to the withdrawal of the call-in of the decision by the scrutiny committee, which the claimant alleged was in breach of the council’s constitution and the Local Government Act 2000.

The council’s decision to concede means legal arguments over five other grounds for review were not heard in court.

Cllr Shane Williams, who has long opposed proposals to close Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre, said: “You would hope the council now will listen to the campaigners and to the people, and look to preserve this facility.

“This is going to cost the council thousands, again, that should be spent on trying to keep these facilities open for the people they serve.

“Campaigners are adamant this well-used facility should be preserved. At the very least Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre should reopen.”

The quashing of the closure decision comes as Caerphilly Council proposes closing three more of its leisure centres, as part of its ten-year sports and active recreation strategy.

Facilities in Bedwas, Cefn Fforest and New Tredegar could all be set for the axe – the plans are currently out for public consultation.

A public meeting on the future of Cefn Fforest Leisure Centre will be held at Cefn Fforest Community Centre on Wednesday January 22, at 5pm.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, who has called on the council to rethink its plans, said it “is essential the facility is protected to help the wellbeing and health of residents in our community, and our children who use its much sought-after pool”.

