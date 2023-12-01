Council lowered road’s speed limit despite ‘valid’ objections

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A local authority pressed ahead with cutting the speed limit of a major road despite receiving more than two dozen “valid” objections following a consultation.

Newport City councillor councillor John Jones asked the council what happened following a public consultation on the plans to slash the limit from 60mph to 50mph on the A468.

Report

“The plans went out to consultation with a closing date of November 2 [2022],” Cllr Jones said. “I would be interested in learning of the report and what action has the cabinet member completed since.”

In response, cabinet member for infrastructure Laura Lacey said the council had already taken the decision to lower the speed limit and expected that would have been brought into force by mid-November 2023.

She confirmed the council had received “26 valid objections that required considering by officers” during the consultation process.

Then, on June 15 this year, Cllr Lacey said he “took the decision, following consideration of all objections, to proceed with the making of a Traffic Regulation Order as per the original consultation”.

“This report was shared with members at the time”, she explained, adding that “on completion of the legal process… it is anticipated that the council will be in a position to introduce the speed limit changes mid-November 2023.”

