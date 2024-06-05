Council make over a million from pay-and-display car parks

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Figures released have revealed that a council took £1.29 million in pay-and-display car parking fees in 2023/24.

In a breakdown of Denbighshire County Council car parks, figures show that Llangollen’s Market Street car park is the most lucrative pay and display, raking in £187,726.07 in the last financial year.

Big earners

But Rhyl’s Sky Tower car park also generated £140,851.70 whilst the resort’s central car park had an income of £126,792.92, with the on-street parking on the promenade raising £99,333.86.

Prestatyn’s two Nova car parks east and west generated £56,197.60 and £67,257.31 respectively.

Denbigh’s Factory Ward car park raised £53,204.76 and Ruthin’s Market Street £49,518.48.

But Prestatyn’s Fern Avenue car park brought in just £901.29.

The figures were released following a freedom of information (FOI) request.

Full list

The full of car parks list is as follows:

Corwen

Green Lane £13,976.07

Denbigh

Barkers Well Lane £2,895.06

Crown Lane £2,231.40

Factory Ward £53,204.76

Post Office Lane £3,100.95

Vale Street £30,005.34

Llangollen

Brook Street £4,306.90

East Street £48,250.30

Hall Street £9,420.02

Market Street £187,726.07

Mill Street £50,904.95

Pavilion £3,484.73

Prestatyn

Barkby Beach £37,548.27

Beach Road East £26,125.23

Fern Avenue £901.29

Kings Avenue £20,157.03

Lower High Street £16,578.30

Nant Hall Road £1,805.67

Nova Rear £56,197.60

Nova West £67,257.31

Railway £8,955.88

Rhuddlan

Parliament Street £7,652.45

Rhyl

Central £126,792.92

East Parade £10,084.60

Library £9,925.58

Morley Road £29,957.79

Pavilion Theatre £18,439.07

Prom (on-street) £99,333.86

Railway £19,315.91

Sky Tower £140,851.70

Town Hall £51,812.59

West Kinmel Street £17,081.44

Ruthin

Crispin Yard £19,089.62

Dog Lane £15,676.89

Market Street £49,518.48

Park Road £6,280.10

Rhos Street £1,431.14

St Peters Square £8,014.45

Troed Y Rhiw £3,840.68

St Asaph

Bowling Green £11,045.18

