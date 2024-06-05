Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Council make over a million from pay-and-display car parks

05 Jun 2024 2 minute read
A pay and display car park sign in Newport. Credit: LDRS

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Figures released have revealed that a council took  £1.29 million in pay-and-display car parking fees in 2023/24.

In a breakdown of Denbighshire County Council car parks, figures show that Llangollen’s Market Street car park is the most lucrative pay and display, raking in £187,726.07 in the last financial year.

Big earners

But Rhyl’s Sky Tower car park also generated £140,851.70 whilst the resort’s central car park had an income of £126,792.92, with the on-street parking on the promenade raising £99,333.86.

Prestatyn’s two Nova car parks east and west generated £56,197.60 and £67,257.31 respectively.

Denbigh’s Factory Ward car park raised £53,204.76 and Ruthin’s Market Street £49,518.48.

But Prestatyn’s Fern Avenue car park brought in just £901.29.

The figures were released following a freedom of information (FOI) request.

Full list

The full of car parks list is as follows:

Corwen

Green Lane                                     £13,976.07

Denbigh

Barkers Well Lane                         £2,895.06

Crown Lane                                     £2,231.40

Factory Ward                                 £53,204.76

Post Office Lane                            £3,100.95

Vale Street                                      £30,005.34

Llangollen

Brook Street                                   £4,306.90

East Street                                       £48,250.30

Hall Street                                       £9,420.02

Market Street                                 £187,726.07

Mill Street                                       £50,904.95

Pavilion                                            £3,484.73

Prestatyn

Barkby Beach                                 £37,548.27

Beach Road East                            £26,125.23

Fern Avenue                                   £901.29

Kings Avenue                                  £20,157.03

Lower High Street                         £16,578.30

Nant Hall Road                               £1,805.67

Nova Rear                                       £56,197.60

Nova West                                      £67,257.31

Railway                                           £8,955.88

Rhuddlan

Parliament Street                          £7,652.45

Rhyl

Central                                            £126,792.92

East Parade                                     £10,084.60

Library                                             £9,925.58

Morley Road                                   £29,957.79

Pavilion Theatre                            £18,439.07

Prom (on-street)                           £99,333.86

Railway £19,315.91

Sky Tower                                       £140,851.70

Town Hall                                        £51,812.59

West Kinmel Street                       £17,081.44

Ruthin

Crispin Yard                                    £19,089.62

Dog Lane                                         £15,676.89

Market Street                                 £49,518.48

Park Road                                       £6,280.10

Rhos Street                                     £1,431.14

St Peters Square                           £8,014.45

Troed  Y Rhiw                                 £3,840.68

St Asaph

Bowling Green                               £11,045.18

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.