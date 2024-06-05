Council make over a million from pay-and-display car parks
Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter
Figures released have revealed that a council took £1.29 million in pay-and-display car parking fees in 2023/24.
In a breakdown of Denbighshire County Council car parks, figures show that Llangollen’s Market Street car park is the most lucrative pay and display, raking in £187,726.07 in the last financial year.
Big earners
But Rhyl’s Sky Tower car park also generated £140,851.70 whilst the resort’s central car park had an income of £126,792.92, with the on-street parking on the promenade raising £99,333.86.
Prestatyn’s two Nova car parks east and west generated £56,197.60 and £67,257.31 respectively.
Denbigh’s Factory Ward car park raised £53,204.76 and Ruthin’s Market Street £49,518.48.
But Prestatyn’s Fern Avenue car park brought in just £901.29.
The figures were released following a freedom of information (FOI) request.
Full list
The full of car parks list is as follows:
Corwen
Green Lane £13,976.07
Denbigh
Barkers Well Lane £2,895.06
Crown Lane £2,231.40
Factory Ward £53,204.76
Post Office Lane £3,100.95
Vale Street £30,005.34
Llangollen
Brook Street £4,306.90
East Street £48,250.30
Hall Street £9,420.02
Market Street £187,726.07
Mill Street £50,904.95
Pavilion £3,484.73
Prestatyn
Barkby Beach £37,548.27
Beach Road East £26,125.23
Fern Avenue £901.29
Kings Avenue £20,157.03
Lower High Street £16,578.30
Nant Hall Road £1,805.67
Nova Rear £56,197.60
Nova West £67,257.31
Railway £8,955.88
Rhuddlan
Parliament Street £7,652.45
Rhyl
Central £126,792.92
East Parade £10,084.60
Library £9,925.58
Morley Road £29,957.79
Pavilion Theatre £18,439.07
Prom (on-street) £99,333.86
Railway £19,315.91
Sky Tower £140,851.70
Town Hall £51,812.59
West Kinmel Street £17,081.44
Ruthin
Crispin Yard £19,089.62
Dog Lane £15,676.89
Market Street £49,518.48
Park Road £6,280.10
Rhos Street £1,431.14
St Peters Square £8,014.45
Troed Y Rhiw £3,840.68
St Asaph
Bowling Green £11,045.18
