Council offers bumper salary for chief executive role

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Conwy’s new chief executive will earn between £129,195 – £137,103, it has been confirmed.

The current chief executive Iwan Davies announced last week he is retiring after 11 years at the helm and 29 years working for local authorities.

Mr Davies will remain in his position until his successor has been appointed, likely at the end of the year.

Conwy’s senior employment committee met behind closed doors last week to discuss the package that will be offered to the successful candidate.

In an employment pack available to applicants, council leader Charlie McCoubrey describes Conwy as an excellent employer with a fantastic team culture.

Pivotal role

Cllr McCoubrey says: “We are looking for a people person, who can see the bigger picture, and be creative in developing solutions to complex issues.

“The successful candidate will have an excellent track record of achievement and will be able to direct our modernisation in a post-pandemic world and strive for excellence.

“It remains a challenging time for local government, and we are looking to appoint a politically astute leader and team player, with imagination and drive, who understands the unique needs of the Conwy county.

“This role provides an opportunity to make a real impact and to lead and complement our experienced team. Working in a culture of new ideas and ways of working, you will be given strong political support to develop your leadership and creativity.”

He added: “The post holder will play a pivotal role in the complex political arena, influencing, shaping activity and behaviour in order to seek democratic as well as officer and stakeholder support for key initiatives and to deliver positive outcomes.”

The job application confirms the salary is between £129,195 – £137,103.

Pension contributions are thought to be in the region of £27,000.

Applicants have until midnight on 22 September to apply.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

