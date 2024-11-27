Council offers grants of £1,000 to residents and businesses impacted by Storm Burt flooding
Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter
Rhondda Cynon Taf Council is providing grants of £1,000 to residents and small and medium-sized businesses which have been impacted by flooding in the wake of Storm Bert.
Financial support is to be provided to residents and businesses with fewer than 250 employees, a turnover of less than or equal to £50m or a balance sheet total less than or equal to £43m, which have been directly impacted by these extreme events.
Practical support
The Community Flood Recovery Grant will be in addition to and alongside the practical support the council said it continues to provide.
The level of financial assistance is £1,000 per residential or business property. Payments will be made as a contribution towards the cost of damage to property and/or belongings.
Eligibility will be based on residential properties subject to flooding to the internal living space such as the kitchen, living rooms or bedrooms, and business premises where there has been damage to stock, property and/or business disruption.
General reserves
An immediate allocation of £500,000 is being made from the council’s general reserves to support the immediate recovery requirement arising from this exceptional event, including the above Community Flood Recovery Grant.
Information about how to claim the support will be released by the council in the coming days.
The council has said about 200 properties have been affected by the flooding over the weekend, which saw a month’s worth of rain fall.
It said river flooding was a significant factor in Storm Bert with river levels in some areas rising higher than during Storm Dennis in 2020.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The best thing about Sion Street in Pontypridd is the view of the old bridge. Largest span stone arch bridge in the world with holes on the abutments. Well designed. The first three bridges were swept away by floods and the one you see is the fourth. Built in 1746. That street has always flooded since it was subsequently built, in the wrong place.
While it looks pretty perhaps it would be cheaper in the long run for the properties to be purchased and demolished and let the river have some space. This is the new normal.