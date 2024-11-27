Council offers grants of £1,000 to residents and businesses impacted by Storm Burt flooding

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council is providing grants of £1,000 to residents and small and medium-sized businesses which have been impacted by flooding in the wake of Storm Bert.

Financial support is to be provided to residents and businesses with fewer than 250 employees, a turnover of less than or equal to £50m or a balance sheet total less than or equal to £43m, which have been directly impacted by these extreme events.

Practical support

The Community Flood Recovery Grant will be in addition to and alongside the practical support the council said it continues to provide.

The level of financial assistance is £1,000 per residential or business property. Payments will be made as a contribution towards the cost of damage to property and/or belongings.

Eligibility will be based on residential properties subject to flooding to the internal living space such as the kitchen, living rooms or bedrooms, and business premises where there has been damage to stock, property and/or business disruption.

General reserves

An immediate allocation of £500,000 is being made from the council’s general reserves to support the immediate recovery requirement arising from this exceptional event, including the above Community Flood Recovery Grant.

Information about how to claim the support will be released by the council in the coming days.

The council has said about 200 properties have been affected by the flooding over the weekend, which saw a month’s worth of rain fall.

It said river flooding was a significant factor in Storm Bert with river levels in some areas rising higher than during Storm Dennis in 2020.

