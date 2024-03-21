Council opens first ‘Arosfan’ overnight car park site for motorhomes

The first council-run Arosfan site offering motorhomes an overnight stopping point has been opened – a short distance from a striking coastal castle.

The site at the Maes car park in Cricieth is the first of four pilot sites Cyngor Gwynedd is developing to achieve better management of motorhomes in the county.

Work is also currently being completed at the Glyn Arosfan site in Llanberis, with work progressing on the Cei’r Gogledd (North Quay) site in Pwllheli and the Doc Fictoria car park (former Shell site) in Caernarfon.

Orders

To support the effort with the Arosfan sites, the Council has also introduced orders preventing motorhomes from overnight parking in bays on the A496 on the way into Barmouth, on the A497 near Cricieth and the Foryd area near Caernarfon. This follows instances of irresponsible parking and camping in recent years.

Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “The opening of the first Arosfan site follows a significant amount of preparation work.

“We have seen a significant growth of people visiting Gwynedd in motorhomes in recent years, and it was clear that steps needed to be taken to try to bring the situation under control.

“The Arosfan sites offer dedicated spaces for motorhome owners to stay for periods of up to 48-hours and follow arrangements similar to those regularly seen on the continent with ‘Aires’ sites.

“Our intention is to encourage motor vehicle visitors to stay in a town or village and to provide an element of economic benefit to the local community and having better control over the sector.

“In addition to the Arosfan sites, it’s good to see that new specific orders are being introduced as part of a wider effort to tackle illegal overnight camping at specific hotspots.”

The Council also plans to develop public toilet facilities near a number of Arosfan sites which will be available to local residents and visitors to the area. The Council has submitted grant applications that would improve provision in the toilets near the Cricieth and Pwllheli sites.

Economy

Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economy, said: “The visitor industry is a vital part of our local economy and we are pleased that people from all over the world are coming to visit Gwynedd, but this should not be at the expense of local people and communities.

“By developing a Sustainable Visitor Economy Plan we want to see our local communities benefit from the visitor industry, with proactive measures to protect our local communities, language, culture, heritage and environment from the negative impacts of the industry.

“The Arosfan project is a practical example of that in action. Following calls for better control of motorhome use, and discussions with campsite users and owners, the sites will provide an ideal location for use by people on travel holidays looking for a safe and responsible place to stay overnight.

“All sites are located within walking distance of key towns and destinations, and we encourage consumers to make the most of nearby shops and restaurants, and transport links.”

The Arosfan sites will accommodate up to nine motorhomes that will pay a fee to park for a maximum of 48-hours. The Cricieth Arosfan will include facilities for fresh water, chemical waste water, recycling and general waste. Activities such as fires and barbecues are not permitted.

Further details of the Arosfan sites can be found at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/motorhomes

