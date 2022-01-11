Council pays heartfelt tribute to long-serving councillor who passed away

Saul Cooke-Black, local democracy reporter

A long-serving Monmouthshire councillor who has been described as “a pillar of the community” has died.

Cllr Peter Clarke, who has been an elected member of Monmouthshire County Council since it was founded in 1996, died on Monday.

In a statement, Monmouthshire council described Cllr Clarke as “a towering figure in our organisation”.

“Peter set an example to all of what it took to be an outstanding public servant,” a spokesman for the council said.

“He had high standards and high expectations. He always wanted the very best for the people he represented.

“A very kind, warm-hearted man who valued his friends and his family above all else, Peter was also a very successful businessman and a pillar of the community of Usk and its surrounding areas.

“A very distinguished light has gone out in our lives and Peter will be greatly missed. We send our condolences to Peter’s family and loved ones who will be very much in our thoughts.”

Cllr Clarke, who was still a serving councillor representing the Llangybi Fawr ward, was first elected to public office in 1989, representing the Usk rural ward on the former Gwent Council.

Twice chairman of Monmouthshire council, he was also the vice-chairman of the planning committee and served on several other council committees.

Cllr Clarke was also a community councillor for more than 35 years and a representative on the Gwent Police and Crime Panel.

Monmouthshire council has invited to people to share their memories of Cllr Clarke by visiting bit.ly/3fd2ZSY.