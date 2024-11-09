Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Council planning to sell off major solar farm project

09 Nov 2024 1 minute read
Cwm Ifor Solar Farm. Picture: Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Senior councillors plan to make money by selling off a major solar farm project.

The Cwm Ifor farm in Caerphilly could reportedly generate up to 20 megawatts of electricity, or enough to power up to 6,000 homes.

The Welsh Government approved planning permission in May for the project, which owing to its scale is considered a “development of national significance”.

Financial return

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet members then agreed to sell the project at a private meeting in mid-September.

Deputy leader Cllr Jamie Pritchard, who is also the council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said “our mission was always to bring a financial return to the council and carbon reduction to help us meet our emissions target”.

He said money made from the project will “help us meet the challenges that we have to address” – the council is facing an estimated £45 million budget shortfall over the next two years.

Construction work on the solar farm is expected to start in April 2026.

The council said Savills has been appointed to manage the sale of the project.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.