Council planning to sell off major solar farm project

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Senior councillors plan to make money by selling off a major solar farm project.

The Cwm Ifor farm in Caerphilly could reportedly generate up to 20 megawatts of electricity, or enough to power up to 6,000 homes.

The Welsh Government approved planning permission in May for the project, which owing to its scale is considered a “development of national significance”.

Financial return

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet members then agreed to sell the project at a private meeting in mid-September.

Deputy leader Cllr Jamie Pritchard, who is also the council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said “our mission was always to bring a financial return to the council and carbon reduction to help us meet our emissions target”.

He said money made from the project will “help us meet the challenges that we have to address” – the council is facing an estimated £45 million budget shortfall over the next two years.

Construction work on the solar farm is expected to start in April 2026.

The council said Savills has been appointed to manage the sale of the project.

