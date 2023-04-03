Council plans to build more than a 1,000 new homes

Anglesey County Council has committed to working with partners to build more than 1,000 new homes to help meet local demand.

Plans to increase the Council’s housing stock from 4,000 to over 5,000 homes are included in the local authorities Housing Revenue Account Business Plan 2023-2053, which was approved by Executive members this week.

The proposals will see Anglesey’s Housing Services build 45 new council houses every year for the next 30 years to help meet the demand for social housing on the island.

The council is also working closely with its partner Housing Associations to increase the provision of social housing.

One of the largest projects includes the redevelopment of the former Ysgol Thomas Ellis site in Holyhead, where a total of 45 new social homes will be built by April 2024.

Other Council housing projects are planned for Amlwch (40 homes) and Niwbwrch (14 homes) as well as several other significant projects across the Island.

Building more thermally efficient housing will also help the council meet its net zero carbon goal by 2030.

There are also plans to install solar panels on 250 existing Council houses next year with a £1m investment to fulfil environmental pledges.

Affordable homes

Head of Housing Services, Ned Michael said, “We are working hard to increase the Council’s own housing stock as well as improving our existing homes.

“The Housing Service recently commissioned a survey of all Council houses to identify where and how improvements can be made in preparation to meet the new Welsh Housing Quality Standards.

It has become increasingly difficult for people to find affordable homes following the sharp rise in house prices on the Island in recent years.”

He added, “Our aim of delivering hundreds of new properties on the Island will ensure residents can live in high quality affordable homes. We’ll achieve this by working closely with partners, including the Welsh Government, Housing Associations and other agencies.”

Anglesey will receive over £25m over the next three years via the Social Housing Grant programme, which is distributed between the Council as a Stock Retaining Authority and it’s Registered Social Landlord (RSL) Partners (Clwyd Alyn, Grwp Cynefin and North Wales Housing).

Grant funding could help fund a total of 725 additional new affordable homes on the Island over the next three years. In addition, the Council will continue to buy back previous council owned properties and is planning to build an Extra Care Housing Scheme for 50 residents during this period.

Children, Youth and Housing Service portfolio holder, Councillor Gary Pritchard said, “Our ability to meet the growing demand for affordable housing and support our residents is vital. Everyone has the right to call somewhere a home and our ambitious plans outline our commitment in delivering on this promise.”

“We also believe that delivering affordable housing can help safeguard and strengthen the Welsh language as well as bring local economic benefits and improve residents’ ability to buy or rent a home on the Island.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

