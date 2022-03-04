Council prepares to demolish dangerous buildings on Rhyl’s High Street

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Denbighshire County Council contractors are now stabilising dangerous buildings on Rhyl’s High Street before demolition.

Earlier this week, a published council planning report revealed that 123 High Street posed a ‘profound risk’ to pedestrians and traffic.

The matter came to light when the council applied for Conservation Area Consent to demolish one of the buildings as part of an urgent planning application.

The application is part of the council’s plans to demolish several buildings on the stretch considered to be dangerous. The council closed the High Street to traffic between the pedestrianised section and the Vale Road Bridge when the building was initially found to be dangerous in January.

A spokesman for Denbighshire County Council has now revealed the buildings are being ‘stabilised’ before being prepared for demolition.

Demolition

“Preparation works are continuing ahead of the demolition of 123-125 High Street, Rhyl,” he said.

“Scaffolding has been installed around the dangerous structure to safeguard the building and prevent danger to the public. A contractor has been appointed to carry out the stabilisation works to the adjoining properties which will be starting on site early next week ahead of the start of demolition of 123-125.

“We are working on this section of Rhyl High Street as part of our long-term vision for the town under the Rhyl Town Centre Vision.

“The Vision focuses on key areas of regeneration in Rhyl including improving the appearance of the town centre and linking it with the promenade.

“This work will complement the Queen’s Market development and the work which has already been completed on the waterfront.”

But the council would not reveal what was planned to replace the shops once demolished.

“No formal plans have been drawn up or adopted for the site and we will work with the community and carry out a full consultation on any plans, which will be subject to the planning process, as they develop,” he said.

An assessment has also been carried out, looking at the preservation of the town’s conservation area, which includes nearby listed buildings.

Denbighshire will likely submit similar planning applications to demolish demolition 127-129 and 131 High Street. The council says it will create a high-value public open space in the area.