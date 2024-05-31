Council raises concerns over plans for hundreds of new homes near Cardiff

Vale of Glamorgan Council has raised concerns about plans for hundreds of homes near Cardiff that could soon be set for a decision.

The outline planning application for 650 homes on land south of Creigiau was made in 2019 by Castell y Mynach Estate.

A number of objections were put in by residents and local representatives over the years, including one former Senedd member who said the development would have “devastating consequences” due to its potential impact on the character of the area and traffic.

One letter of objection from a local couple said roads in the area are “already overwhelmed” by traffic and public transport is not adequate to support the proposed housing.

Infrastructure

Vale of Glamorgan Council is the latest to publish its objection, saying they currently offer little consideration for the potential impact on infrastructure.

A letter signed by the council’s head of sustainable development, Ian Robinson, states: “The supporting documents do not consider the proposal’s effect on Junction 34 of the M4 and the links into the Vale of Glamorgan.

“In its capacity as a neighbouring planning authority, Vale of Glamorgan Council therefore requests that the applicant be asked to fully assess the proposal’s effect on operation of Junction 34 of the M4 having regard to this allocated employment site and the nearby roads in the Vale of Glamorgan.”

In a planning statement, consultants DPP Planning acknowledged the proposed development would result in additional traffic.

Traffic volumes

However, they added the effect on traffic volumes and associated increases in delays would only be a minor impact.

The planning document also states the proposed development will be well connected and include pedestrian and cycle links.

Some residents living on Llys Dyfodwg raised concerns about plans to connect the street to the housing development with a cycle and pedestrian route.

The objection from these residents, supported by ward member for Pentyrch and St Fagans, Cllr Catriona Brown-Reckless, states Llys Dyfodwg was “never intended to be a through road”.

It continues: “There appears to be no argument for the use of Llys Dyfodwg as a footpath/cycleway.

“It would only create upset, disruption, unnecessary expense and disregard for health and safety to achieve no obvious benefit.”

The developers say the pedestrian and cycle routes would connect residents on the proposed housing development to the existing community and facilities.

Bus stops, green spaces, play areas and a mixed use community building are included in the plans.

They also show the potential for a retirement development on site.

It is hoped the site, if approved, will help Cardiff address its housing crisis.

The latest figures from the city council show there are 1,028 single people in temporary and emergency accommodation, 122 families living in hotels and 595 families in standard temporary provision.

Of the 650 homes put forward for the site in Cregiau, 30% are proposed to be affordable housing.

We understand the plans could be brought before Cardiff Council’s planning committee in July. However, due to the upcoming General Election, a decision will more likely be made in August or September.

