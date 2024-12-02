Council records rise in complaints with ‘highest number of interventions’ by Ombudsman in Wales

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Anglesey council has recorded an increase in the number of complaints it has received and the “highest number of interventions” by the Ombudsman in Wales.

The council saw an increase in service complaints reported to the local authority watchdog and acknowledged there had been more complaints over how it handled its complaints.

The “likely cause or significant contributing factor” related to “corporate staffing issues” with one of two key posts remaining vacant “despite three recruitment attempts,” a report noted.

The council’s executive had been discussing data given in the annual Public Services Ombudsman for Wales letter, and a council report, during its meeting on Tuesday, November 26.

Complaints

Although considered “low”, members heard that there had been 38 complaints about council services, made to the Ombudsman, for 2023/2024 – an increase from 25, in 2022/2023, and 28, in 2021/2022.

The 2023/2024, figures were the “third highest per capita in Wales” at 0.55 per 1000 residents, higher than the council’s median performance, of 0.36 per capita in 2022/2023 and 0.41 per capita in 2021/2022, a report noted,

However, the number of investigations carried out by the Ombudsman had remained at nil “consistent” with the past three years.

The report also pointed to a “deterioration in the council’s “complaints handling performance” and an “increased reliance” on intervention by the Ombudsman.

Staffing problems

Staffing problems had been blamed, and the Ombudsman’s letter had also stated it was “reasonable to conclude that a likely cause/significant contributing factor to this deterioration in complaints handling performance relates to corporate staffing issues” which had been due to a lack of staff to handle complaints.

“One of two key posts remains vacant, despite three recruitment attempts and is now supported by agency.”

Some 24% of the island council’s complaints in 2023/2024, had seen nine complaints over how the authority handled complaints.

The figures were consistent with the council’s performance in 2022/2023 when 24% of complaints related to ‘complaints handling’ resulting in six complaints.

In 2021, just 10%, of its complaints had been about ‘complaints handling’ and there had been just three complaints.

The council document also described how 24%, some ten complaints, about the council in 2023/2024, had been “resolved by early interventions” meaning they were either upheld, settled or resolved by the Ombudsman .

At 24%, it was considered the “highest level of interventions in Wales” compared against the national average of 14% , in 2023/2024.

In 2022/2023 it was 20% ,with five complaints, the average national intervention rate then was 13%.

In 2021/2022, early interventions by the PSOW stood at 11% with three complaints, against thee national average of 14%.

The Ombudsbam’s letter stated:

“We received 38 complaints about Isle of Anglesey County Council in 2023/24 and closed 41 – some complaints were carried over from the previous year.”

“Isle of Anglesey County Council’s intervention rate was 24%. We made 26 recommendations,” during the year.

“In 2023/24, 24 recommendations were due and 92% were complied with in the time scale agreed.

“The remainder were complied with, but outside the time-scales agreed, or remain outstanding as at April 9, 2024.”

Repeat complaints

Cllr Robin Williams said: “We have had 38 complaints, and nine complaints about the way we deal with complaints – so we do have an issue, we need to resolve these issues as soon as possible.

“But we do tend to hear from the same people complaining, especially re second homes, there are repeat complaints and repeat complainers.

“But when you consider figures per head of the numbers people living across the island, the figures are actually quite low.”

Cllr Dyfed Wyn Jones, said it was “not the numbers that was important, but how we respond to the complaints, it is important we learn lessons from each complaint and that we are responding to them”.

The meeting heard how matters to address he issue included attempts to recruit staff and the development of ‘CRM’ technology to provide live data over complaints and handling.

The PSOW also reported there were no Code of Conduct complaints about county council members or town or community council members, during 2023/2024, also nil in the previous three years.

The committee voted to accept the annual letter from the PSOW, and that it would provide assurances to continue to monitor complaints, and continue supporting the council’s development of its CRM system.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

