Council removes ‘distasteful’ Platinum Jubilee tribute

Ceredigion County Council says it removed a humorous tribute to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee because it was “distasteful”.

The roadside tribute featured a replica of the Queen sat on the toilet next to a banner that read “70 years on the throne”.

The display on the side of the road in Llanon, near to Aberystwyth in west Wales was created by a group of residents in the village, who had planned to enter their creation in a scarecrow competition in nearby Llanrhystud this weekend.

Ceredigion County Council removed the display yesterday afternoon, issuing a statement which said: “An unauthorised distasteful tribute display had been arranged on council land in Llanon ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday.

“The display shall be removed.”

One resident told the Cambrian News: “As an estate group, we decided to enter the Llanrhystud scarecrow competition.

“It was meant in jest, a play on words. Lots of people have been having their pictures taken with it.”

Initially, many such as Twitter user Lord Charlie, who is evidently not a fan of the Royals, thought it was a tribute to Her Maj created by a fan of the Royal Family.

Posting an image of the roadside display on Twitter, she wrote: ‘Ceredigion, for all your beauty and loveliness, you don’t half nauseate me sometimes ’

However, on closer inspection many, including Lord Charlie who had posted the original picture, noticed the display is not quite as complimentary as they first thought.

One user described it as a ‘Brilliant deliberate protest’, while another proclaimed: ‘Da iawn!! This is AWESOME!!!’

Meanwhile, Ceredigion Council was obviously not amused.

