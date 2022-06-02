Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Council removes ‘distasteful’ Platinum Jubilee tribute

02 Jun 2022 2 minutes Read
Pic of Queen display (Credit: @dimamynedd)

Ceredigion County Council says it removed a humorous tribute to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee because it was “distasteful”.

The roadside tribute featured a replica of the Queen sat on the toilet next to a banner that read “70 years on the throne”.

The display on the side of the road in Llanon, near to Aberystwyth in west Wales was created by a group of residents in the village, who had planned to enter their creation in a scarecrow competition in nearby Llanrhystud this weekend.

Ceredigion County Council removed the display yesterday afternoon, issuing a statement which said: “An unauthorised distasteful tribute display had been arranged on council land in Llanon ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday.

“The display shall be removed.”

One resident told the Cambrian News: “As an estate group, we decided to enter the Llanrhystud scarecrow competition.

“It was meant in jest, a play on words. Lots of people have been having their pictures taken with it.”

Tribute

Initially, many such as Twitter user Lord Charlie, who is evidently not a fan of the Royals, thought it was a tribute to Her Maj created by a fan of the Royal Family.

Posting an image of the roadside display on Twitter, she wrote: ‘Ceredigion, for all your beauty and loveliness, you don’t half nauseate me sometimes 🤢

However, on closer inspection many, including Lord Charlie who had posted the original picture, noticed the display is not quite as complimentary as they first thought.

One user described it as a ‘Brilliant deliberate protest’, while another proclaimed: ‘Da iawn!! This is AWESOME!!!’

Meanwhile, Ceredigion Council was obviously not amused.

GW Atkinson
GW Atkinson
2 hours ago

Bootlickers

Valerie j Matthews
Valerie j Matthews
1 hour ago
Reply to  GW Atkinson

No sense of humour! No one is above good natured ridicule surely?

Y Cymro
Y Cymro
1 hour ago

Looks like someone’s had a sense of humour bypass. I personally thought it was hilarious., and where we get the slang royal flush from in poker.

Llinos
Llinos
10 minutes ago

Suck-ups

