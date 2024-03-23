Council reveals the roads, footpaths, and bridges set for £14m of improvements

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A council has revealed the roads, footpaths, and bridges set to be improved with more than £14m worth of funding next year.

As part of its highways, transportation, and strategic projects supplementary capital programme for 2024-25 Rhondda Cynon Taf council’s cabinet signed off on £14.2m worth of highways improvements on Wednesday, March 20.

This will see £5.9m go on roads, £575,000 on footpaths, £200,000 on unadopted roads, £6.5m on structures such as bridges, £320,000 on parks structures, £473,000 on street lighting, £100,000 on traffic management, and £35,000 on car parks.

It includes slippage of £5.1m of highway and parks structure funding.

Carriageway schemes

The carriageway schemes will benefit from £4.53m with £600,000 to carry out minor surface repairs, £125,000 of fencing and safety barrier repairs, £450,000 for targeted improvements to six wards, and £100,000 for repairs to ironwork with £177,000 of previously approved schemes slipping from 2023/24 adding up to £5.9m.

Hill Street in Abercynon

Gwaunmiskin Road and Milton Close in Beddau

Commercial Street and Glyn View in Blaenllechau

Hillcrest in Brynna

Talygarn Drive in Brynsadler

Cenfpennar Road to Greenfield Terrace in Cefnpennar

Court Street and North Terrace in Clydach

Bethania Place, Blaennantygroes Road, Bryn Hill and Gower Road in Cwmbach

Ocean Street in Cwmparc

Graigddu Road in Dinas

Waltter Street in Ferndale

Depot Road and Neville Terrace in Gadlys

Gelli Road in Gelli

High View Way in Glyncoch

Brynmair Road in Godreaman

Madoc Street in Graig

Cardiff Road and Ynyscorrwg Road in Hawthorn

Gelli Areal Road in Hendreforgan

Swansea Road, Trewaun and Fifth Avenue in Hirwaun

Sycamore Road and Holly Road in Llanharry

Tynyla Road and Institute Road in Llwynypia

Oxford Street in Maerdy

Aberdare Road, Cliff Street and The Avenue to Duffryn Road in Mountain Ash

Hendregwilym, Dinas Road, Bishop Street, Mynydd yr Eos and Hendregwilym to Penygraig Road in Penygraig

Cowbridge Road in Pontyclun

Maesycoed Road in Pontypridd

Primrose Terrace in Porth

Ilan Avenue and Warren Close in Rhydyfelin

Llanwonno Road in Stanleytown

Tonteg Road in Tonteg

Fern Terrace in Tonypandy

Gilfach Road, Heol Ty Llwyd and Duffryn Close in Tonyrefail

Abertonllwyd Street and Dumfries Street in Treherbert

Main Road in Tyntetown

Heol y Bwnsi in Upper Boat

Pleasant View in Wattstown

Church Terrace in Ynyshir

Tai Newydd and Church Street in Ynysybwl

Gelli Industrial Estate, Danywern Terrace and Victoria Street in Ystrad

In terms of the footpath schemes these include Upper Gertrude Street, the footway off Abercynon Road and the footway from Fife Street to Park View in Abercynon, C Estate in Beddau and Pinecroft Avenue, Kendal Court, Derwent Avenue, and Rheidol Close in Cwmbach.

Hirwaun

They also include Meadow Close and Oakland Close in Hirwaun, steps from Arnold St to Troed-y-rhiw Rd in Mountain Ash, Heol y Coed in Pontyclun, Clara Street in Ton Pentre, and Briar Way in Tonteg.

Other schemes include Alaw Road in Trealaw, Trebanog Road in Trebanog, Bute Street in Treherbert, Dumfries Street in Treorchy, and various disabled access improvements.

The highways structure spend of £6.5m includes projects such as the Brook Street footbridge at Ystrad Rhondda railway station, the Afon Cynon bridge, retaining wall repairs and replacements, culvert repairs, Rhigos rock netting, and the A4059 Commercial Street footbridge.

