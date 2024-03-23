Council reveals the roads, footpaths, and bridges set for £14m of improvements
Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter
A council has revealed the roads, footpaths, and bridges set to be improved with more than £14m worth of funding next year.
As part of its highways, transportation, and strategic projects supplementary capital programme for 2024-25 Rhondda Cynon Taf council’s cabinet signed off on £14.2m worth of highways improvements on Wednesday, March 20.
This will see £5.9m go on roads, £575,000 on footpaths, £200,000 on unadopted roads, £6.5m on structures such as bridges, £320,000 on parks structures, £473,000 on street lighting, £100,000 on traffic management, and £35,000 on car parks.
It includes slippage of £5.1m of highway and parks structure funding.
Carriageway schemes
The carriageway schemes will benefit from £4.53m with £600,000 to carry out minor surface repairs, £125,000 of fencing and safety barrier repairs, £450,000 for targeted improvements to six wards, and £100,000 for repairs to ironwork with £177,000 of previously approved schemes slipping from 2023/24 adding up to £5.9m.
Hill Street in Abercynon
Gwaunmiskin Road and Milton Close in Beddau
Commercial Street and Glyn View in Blaenllechau
Hillcrest in Brynna
Talygarn Drive in Brynsadler
Cenfpennar Road to Greenfield Terrace in Cefnpennar
Court Street and North Terrace in Clydach
Bethania Place, Blaennantygroes Road, Bryn Hill and Gower Road in Cwmbach
Ocean Street in Cwmparc
Graigddu Road in Dinas
Waltter Street in Ferndale
Depot Road and Neville Terrace in Gadlys
Gelli Road in Gelli
High View Way in Glyncoch
Brynmair Road in Godreaman
Madoc Street in Graig
Cardiff Road and Ynyscorrwg Road in Hawthorn
Gelli Areal Road in Hendreforgan
Swansea Road, Trewaun and Fifth Avenue in Hirwaun
Sycamore Road and Holly Road in Llanharry
Tynyla Road and Institute Road in Llwynypia
Oxford Street in Maerdy
Aberdare Road, Cliff Street and The Avenue to Duffryn Road in Mountain Ash
Hendregwilym, Dinas Road, Bishop Street, Mynydd yr Eos and Hendregwilym to Penygraig Road in Penygraig
Cowbridge Road in Pontyclun
Maesycoed Road in Pontypridd
Primrose Terrace in Porth
Ilan Avenue and Warren Close in Rhydyfelin
Llanwonno Road in Stanleytown
Tonteg Road in Tonteg
Fern Terrace in Tonypandy
Gilfach Road, Heol Ty Llwyd and Duffryn Close in Tonyrefail
Abertonllwyd Street and Dumfries Street in Treherbert
Main Road in Tyntetown
Heol y Bwnsi in Upper Boat
Pleasant View in Wattstown
Church Terrace in Ynyshir
Tai Newydd and Church Street in Ynysybwl
Gelli Industrial Estate, Danywern Terrace and Victoria Street in Ystrad
In terms of the footpath schemes these include Upper Gertrude Street, the footway off Abercynon Road and the footway from Fife Street to Park View in Abercynon, C Estate in Beddau and Pinecroft Avenue, Kendal Court, Derwent Avenue, and Rheidol Close in Cwmbach.
Hirwaun
They also include Meadow Close and Oakland Close in Hirwaun, steps from Arnold St to Troed-y-rhiw Rd in Mountain Ash, Heol y Coed in Pontyclun, Clara Street in Ton Pentre, and Briar Way in Tonteg.
Other schemes include Alaw Road in Trealaw, Trebanog Road in Trebanog, Bute Street in Treherbert, Dumfries Street in Treorchy, and various disabled access improvements.
The highways structure spend of £6.5m includes projects such as the Brook Street footbridge at Ystrad Rhondda railway station, the Afon Cynon bridge, retaining wall repairs and replacements, culvert repairs, Rhigos rock netting, and the A4059 Commercial Street footbridge.
