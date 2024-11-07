Council rules out using former community centre as homelessness triage unit

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A council has ruled out using a popular community centre as a homelessness triage unit.

Neath Port Talbot Council agreed to find a new use for the local Cross Community Enterprise Centre in Pontardawe at a meeting earlier this year, when its lease was handed back by an independent operator who was unable to continue with it.

The site is located at the junction of Herbert Street and High Street where it has been used for “many years” as a community centre and office accommodation for local businesses.

The three-floor building was leased out to an independent operator in 2015, though a council spokesperson said that in 2023 it “became clear the operator could no longer continue and the lease was surrendered with council officers working to help the tenants secure alternative suitable accommodation.”

Speculation

It had led to speculation from members of the public over how the building, located at the heart of the town could be used in the future. However at a recent cabinet meeting members heard that the site would no longer be considered for re-purposing into a triage service after officers deemed it “unsuitable”.

This was due to what was described as “limitations” with the building which included limited space for accommodation, flood risk, as well as the need for a range of alterations including structural improvements for it to be used as accommodation.

Triage centres

The assessment came after the authority identified the need to create two new triage centres in the borough in order to “replace traditional temporary accommodation for people who are experiencing homelessness.”

It is part of a plan to reduce the number of homeless people placed in B&Bs in the wider area and to help people who are in temporary accommodation move quickly into a new home.

While Neath Port Talbot Council has said it will continue looking at a range of other alternatives for the Cross Community Centre, a report published in August previously said the costs of bringing the premises back up to a “suitable standard for its existing use” could eventually be in excess of £500,000.

