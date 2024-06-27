Council says it has not removed political billboards during election campaign

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A council has confirmed it hasn’t removed any political billboards during the current general election campaign.

Boards promoting political candidates have been a familiar sight on road sides across Wales during elections, especially in the countryside.

Signs can be put up on private land but local authorities are unable to allow political advertising on their land, which often includes many miles of road side verges.

Last week Conservative candidate for Monmouthshire, David Davies, complained his billboards were disappearing from sites across the county.

Conservative supporters reported signs being removed or vandalised from locations as far apart as Trellech, near Monmouth, and Usk more than 10 miles away by road.

Battleground seat

Monmouthshire is one of the key battleground seats in Wales at the general election and is being heavily targeted by Labour despite Mr Davies having a majority 9,982 from 2019 when it was fought on different boundaries which didn’t include areas such as Caldicot in the south west of the county.

Mr Davies, who is also the Welsh secretary in the UK government, complained removal of the signs was undemocratic and said: ““This is completely unacceptable behaviour and cannot be tolerated in a democratic society.

“My principles and values are shared by thousands of people across the whole of Monmouthshire.”

There is no indication of who is responsible for the removal of the billboards.

Monmouthshire County Council however has confirmed it hasn’t had to take action over any unauthorised signs on its land.

A spokesman said: “Monmouthshire County Council’s highways operations have not removed any political signs.

“Many signs are located within private landowners’ boundaries, but none pose a risk or hazard.”

It said it is due to investigate “the location” of one sign it has been made aware of.

Mr Davies meanwhile has continued to highlight the removal of his billboards which he blamed on vandals.

He posted to his X, or Twitter, account that another had been removed and wrote: “Appalling that vandals are continuing to trespass onto people’s properties and rip down signs. Whatever happened to healthy debate?!”

