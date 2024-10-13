Council secures £90,000 to combat child poverty

A local authority has secured a £90,000 grant from the Welsh Government in order to tackle child poverty.

Powys County Council was successful in securing a share of the £900,000 from the Welsh Government’s Child Poverty Innovation and Supporting Communities Grant Scheme.

The funding will see the council and its partner Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) work together on pilot initiatives to tackle child poverty in the county.

Initiatives

The grant will aim to support a range of innovative pilot initiatives aimed at alleviating child poverty in Powys.

One of the key measures includes the recruitment of a Volunteering Officer, employed by PAVO, who will engage with young people aged 14 to 25 to identify and promote volunteering opportunities.

Additionally, a coordinated communications approach will be tested: “designed to improve access to information for individuals and professionals who are providing support to those affected by poverty.”

Another significant aspect highlighted is the introduction of a small grants scheme, which aims to fund community-led initiatives that directly benefit children, young people, and their families.

PAVO are also looking to recruit a Children and Young Peoples Social Prescriber to provide tailored support to children, young people, and their families through ‘what matters’ conversations.

Collaboration

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, emphasized the importance of the funding.

“I’m delighted that we have secured this grant funding from the Welsh Government, which will make a real difference as we continue our work to tackle child poverty here in Powys. The council and our partners are committed to working together and with our communities to tackle this issue, as child poverty is still affecting too many families.” He said.

The partnership between Powys County Council and PAVO is viewed as a vital step in tackling the ongoing challenge of child poverty in Powys. Clair Swales, Chief Executive of PAVO, emphasized the value of concentrating on prevention and early intervention, and expressed optimism that these collaborative efforts will lead to tangible benefits for children and families throughout the area.

The new initiatives form part of the ongoing Powys Child Poverty Task Force Action Plan, and it’s hoped that they will have a lasting impact on the lives of vulnerable families across the county.

