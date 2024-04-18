Council secures multi-million-pound investment to transform two primary schools

Over £13 million will be spent on transforming two schools after funding was secured for both projects.

Cyngor Gwynedd has secured £7.7 million (85% from the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Learning Communities Programme and 15% from the Catholic Church’s Wrexham Diocese), in order to build a new school that will offer a Catholic education in Bangor on the former site of Ysgol Glanadda in the city.

The council describes the current school, Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes, as being in “a poor state of repair” and says the new building will provide a more suitable home for the 150 pupils. The new school will also include a nursery provision as well as Early Years facilities.

£5.5 million will also be invested in the transformation of Ysgol Hirael, with almost £3.6 million coming from the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Learning Communities, and the rest from Cyngor Gwynedd match funding.

1970s extensions on the site have reached the end of their lifespan, and according to the local authority, it is not cost effective to refurbish them.

Improvements to the school will include interior remodelling in the kitchen, hall and some of the classrooms, and constructing a new extension as well as ensuring improvements to the school yard, in order to secure a suitable space for the 210 pupils at the school.

The school will remain open throughout construction and it is hoped that the work will be completed by 2026.

Modern facilities

Councillor Beca Brown, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “This is very good news for the pupils and staff, to both schools’ communities and to the city of Bangor more broadly.

“Our aim is to ensure that all children in the county have access to modern and suitable education facilities. Securing this for the children of Bangor and the vicinity at this point is a source of great pride for me and will help to enable the pupils to meet their full potential.

“The two existing schools are dated and through this investment, both schools will offer a more pleasant and modern environment. Ysgol Hirael and Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes will also be more eco-friendly establishments since they will use less energy and produce less carbon.

“I wish to thank the teachers and the governors for their cooperation in order to reach this important milestone. I look forward to seeing the children benefiting from the new experiences their new learning environments will provide.”

The Right Reverend Peter M Brignall, Bishop of Wrexham, said: “I am delighted to receive the news that Welsh Government has approved the application for funding the new Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes in Bangor. This exciting project of a new school building in Bangor opens a fresh chapter in the 145-year history of Catholic Education in the City.

“The new building and facilities on the site of the old Glanadda school will greatly enhance the learning opportunities and resources for our young people and families who choose a faith based and Catholic ethos for the education of their children.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

