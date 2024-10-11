Council seeking views on private-sector deal to run visitor attraction

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Visitors to a popular attraction are being encouraged to share their views on plans to bring in a private-sector firm to run it.

Caerphilly County Borough Council spent £323,000 running Cwmbran Forest Drive last year and has warned previously the site may “not be financially viable in the long-term”.

In July this year, following behind-closed-doors talks with landowners Natural Resources Wales (NRW), the council said it was exploring whether a deal with a commercial developer could “enhance” the attraction for visitors and remove the council’s costs.

‘Committed’

At the time, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, the cabinet member for regeneration, said the council was “committed to securing the future viability of Cwmcarn Forest Drive”.

“This partnership agreement will allow us to explore exciting new opportunities for the facility,” he added. “I want to assure the community that the site is not under threat.

“Indeed, we are looking to enhance and improve this much-loved attraction by exploring new options to attract even more people to Cwmcarn Forest Drive.”

Those comments were echoed by NRW’s head of south east operations, Steve Morgan, who said a deal with a commercial partner could “further enhance the site, so it can continue to attract more visitors and be enjoyed by future generations”.

Members of the public can now have their say on those proposals.

Drop in sessions

A series of informal drop-in sessions will be held at the Cwmcarn Forest Drive visitor centre later this month.

The dates and times of those sessions are as follows:

Wednesday October 16, 2pm to 4pm.

Sunday October 20, 10am to 12pm.

Friday October 25, 10am to 12pm.

Residents who have any specific requirements such as access, hearing loop, require translation facilities or wish to use the Welsh language at any of the drop-in sessions are asked to contact the team at [email protected] or by calling 01443 864354.

