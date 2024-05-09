Council sees rise in formal complaints but fewer going to Ombudsman

Dale Spridgeon – Local Democracy Reporter

A local authority has seen a rise in formal complaints this year – but the number going to the Ombudsman has decreased slightly, the council claims.

A report by Cyngor Gwynedd Council noted that the “pattern or trend” over a longer period, shows the number of formal complaints reduced gradually between 2018/19 and 2021/22 when it had “increased significantly”.

The response times in dealing with complaints also remained “consistent” at seven days (8.6 days in 2018/19).

A “change in culture” with council’s services was also observed, with complaints now received in a “more positive and constructive way” to learn from them, and with the response times reducing.

‘Compliments’

A “success wall” was also cited, and had seen a large number of “thank yous and compliments” from the public – 1242 since 2015.

“Seeing the public’s appreciation is a great help in raising staff morale, especially front-line staff” the annual complaints and service improvement Report 2023/24 stated.

The report will be presented at the council’s next cabinet meeting in Caernarfon, on Tuesday, May 14.

