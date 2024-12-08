Council services ‘increasingly stretched’ and finances ‘unsustainable’

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Wales’ auditor general has warned that councils’ finances are “unsustainable” over the medium-term and services are “increasingly stretched”.

Adrian Crompton said local government provides “valued services” from education and social services to waste and libraries.

In a new report published by Audit Wales, he said the “commitment” of officers and councillors – as well as their “tough decisions already made” – had to date protected any Welsh local authority from issuing a so-called Section 114 notice.

Councils which issue those notices effectively declare bankruptcy because they are unable to deliver a balanced budget.

Complexity

“However, as the cumulative impact of financial restraint builds, we cannot assume that the future for the sector is sustainable,” warned Mr Crompton. “The position is fragile and sensitive to the competing and complex factors that affect council finances.”

Action must be taken to improve the sustainability of local government finances, he added.

The Audit Wales report includes assessments of each council’s financial health and highlights any weaknesses in their plans.

Auditors said Caerphilly County Borough Council has a “clear but untested” approach to improving its financial sustainability.

While it understands its medium-term financial position, it has “not identified how it will meet” its funding gap over that period.

The council has relied on reserves to plug more immediate holes but has a “less well-developed” plan for future service demands, Audit Wales judged.

Budget gap

In Newport, auditors found the city council has “sound financial arrangements” to support its financial stability, but also has “not fully identified how it will close its budget gap over the medium- and long-term”.

It has a “good understanding of its current financial position” and has “regular oversight” of its finances and any risks, they added.

A Newport City Council spokesperson said the local authority welcomed the report’s “positive findings” and will “continue to address” medium- and long-term planning.

“However, the UK and Welsh government settlements for local government, which accounts for around three-quarters of council budgets, are made annually,” added the spokesperson.

“A longer-term financial commitment would help councils prepare more effectively for the future, as would additional funding, recognising the pressures on key council services. This is true for every council in Wales.”

Commenting on the national findings in the Audit Wales report, Plaid Cymru Senedd Member Peredur Owen Griffiths said it was “clear that the financial position is becoming more and more precarious” for Welsh local authorities, which he blamed on “punitive” austerity policies at a UK level.

The report should “set alarm bells ringing”, and “to ignore it would jeopardise the financial viability of many of our local authorities, as well as hit the most vulnerable in society the hardest”, he added.

Consideration

A Welsh Government spokesperson said the Audit Wales report was “an important piece of work, and we will carefully consider its findings and recommendations and respond in due course”.

Today (Friday December 6) the Welsh Government announced councils will be given a total of £120m of funding so they “can continue delivering essential services in their communities”.

Jayne Bryant, the local government secretary, said she recognised the “real challenges and financial pressures” councils face.

“This additional funding recognises and will help alleviate some of these pressures and support a range of housing, education and social care services,” she added.

