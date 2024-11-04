Council set to scale back HQ closure plans

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Plans to close a city council’s headquarters for two days a week are likely to be scaled back, amid concerns shutting the doors may “affect confidence” in the local authority.

The new proposal is to trial a one-day closure of the Civic Centre in Newport each week – and the council could look at “alternative uses” for part or all of the building in future.

Independent councillor Mark Howells said he was “pleased” the council was reviewing the cost-cutting plan it had put forward earlier this year.

‘Reductions in utilities’

In this year’s budget proposals, the council suggested it could save nearly £100,000 “through reductions in utilities” by closing the Civic Centre for two days a week – but the idea has prompted questions around staff wellbeing and public access to services.

Cllr Howells said ongoing reviews of the council’s assets and customer services were “really important” and claimed postponing the closure of the Civic Centre, in the meantime, was “the right decision”.

He also claimed there was “growing concern about the public perception of the council’s services, and any proposed closure risks a perception that the council may effectively be moving to a three-day work week”.

This “could further affect confidence in the services provided at a time when we are trying to restore it”, Cllr Howells said.

‘Practical realities’

Council leader Dimitri Batrouni, and Cllr Rhian Howells – the cabinet member for assets – said they were “liaising with officers to review the practical realities of the proposal”.

“After reviewing the impacts and potential savings, the proposed way forward is that the building is closed one day a week on a trial basis to allow us to further understand the practicalities before progressing to any further formal decision,” they added.

Cllr Mark Howells’ questions follow similar concerns raised by Cllr Carmel Townsend, a Liberal Democrat, in early October around residents’ access to services.

At the time, she said the council should keep in mind “the impact on statutory services which need to be accessible for ‘walk-ins’”.

The leader and cabinet member said, at the time, that the council would ensure key services running at the Civic Centre, such as emergency contacts, “are able to continue to do so”.

They also noted many council services are available at the city’s Central Library, in John Frost Square, and will “continue to be available” in the event of any Civic Centre closures.

The council is also “actively seeking alternative uses for part or whole of the building” – but at this stage no specific proposals have been made public.

Separately, the council has announced a “five year plan of action” for the Civic Centre, including repairs to the roof and clock tower of the Grade II listed building.

