Council set to wind up two former day centres

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A council is formally seeking to ‘wind up’ two day centres, which haven’t been in use since the COVID pandemic.

Day care services have not been offered at Y Ganolfan, Blaenau Ffestiniog or at Encil y Coed, Cricieth, amid increasing reliance on alternative community hubs for support.

Upheaval of day care

A report will be presented recommending that the adults health and well-being department should officially ‘wind-up’ use of Y Ganolfan, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Encil y Coed, Cricieth for day care, at the council’s Cabinet meeting on January 21.

The decision comes after an upheaval of day care and respite services, with the emergence of more community-based support services and development of community hubs.

The department will seek backing for a proposal to continue the use and support of alternative community services, as well as collaboration with community groups to support individuals in their homes.

Three ‘traditional’ day centres had already closed, including Cysgod y Coleg, Bala, day centre with Age Cymru having developed well-being services, Noddfa Madog Day Centre, Porthmadog and Maesincla Day Centre Caernarfon.

Centres at Plas Hedd (Bangor) and Bryn Dysynni, Tywyn, had re-opened since Covid, and there is day care available at Plas Y Don, Pwllheli.

A council report noted that the “challenges” faced as a result of Covid-19 had given the council “an opportunity” to reconsider day care provision.

‘Bespoke support’

The day services provided by Gwynedd council are only for individuals with intensive care and support needs, and with specific eligibility criteria.

The report stated that alternative support was being offered, through a combination of domiciliary care services, dementia support service, specialist day care from health (Blaenau Ffestiniog Health Centre and Hafod Hedd, Bryn Beryl), Dementia Actif weekly activities, sessions by Y Dref Werdd and Age Cymru.

At, Cricieth, a meeting was held with the local councillor in November 2024, where it was suggested that “individuals and their carers favoured more bespoke support instead of attending a centre with traditional activities”.

In a report, the council added: “the community of Cricieth is managing to hold its own activities and it appears that there is not as much of a demand for a traditional day care provision. There is a feeling that there is a greater need for a local information hub in Cricieth, to enable people to gain easy access to information about support services.”

Owned by Cyngor Gwynedd, The Encil y Coed building in Cricieth is home to the Cricieth Library.

The building is also used by other organisations for community events. Discussions will be held with these organisations who want to extend use of the facility, the council has said.

Vulnerable individuals

At Canolfan Blaenau Ffestiniog, conversations were held with the members of the Trust/Blaenau Ffestiniog Community Centre Committee back in November.

The council’s report said: “Some concerns were expressed about the potential impact on the residents of the Ffestiniog area, specifically on vulnerable individuals who were experiencing loneliness and a lack of social provision.”

However, it was noted that Y Dref Werdd was offering social provision for residents facing loneliness. Further discussions will be held, including collaborating with local enterprises.

There is also a plan to “recruit and strengthen” services at Bryn Blodau, with “the hope of recommencing some day care provision on some weekdays.

The council confirmed that a new local enterprise has “hopes to offer day activities for people aged over 65 years with dementia, or a long-term health condition” in the Llŷn and Eifionydd area.

“They intend to use facilities that are already available at local community hubs, at Hwb Heli in Pwllheli, and Y Traeth Football Club, Porthmadog.”

