Council sets out transition plans for ending single-sex education

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Two single-sex schools earmarked for closure will continue to receive the same amount of funding while co-educational transition arrangements are phased in.

Caerphilly County Borough Council is planning to eventually close down Lewis Girls’ School, in Ystrad Mynach, and transfer pupils to Lewis School Pengam, which is currently boys-only.

The proposal follows years of preparatory work by a special board, and has also won the approval of Wales’ school inspection agency Estyn.

But a recent consultation with pupils, parents and staff found roughly equal levels of support and opposition for the changes.

End of an era

If the plans go ahead, it will mean the end of single-sex council-run secondary education in the county borough and in Wales.

At a meeting on Tuesday September 3, the council’s education committee sought clarity on the transition plan, should the proposals go ahead.

Andrea West, the council’s Sustainable Communities for Learning service manager, said the transition for pupils in Years 7 to 11 – expected to begin in 12 months’ time – would likely take two years.

In September 2025, all Year 7 and 8 pupils will be taught at the Lewis Girls School site, all Year 9 and 10 pupils will go to the Lewis School Pengam site, and students in Year 11 will remain at their respective schools to minimise exam disruption.

Then, in September 2026, all Year 7 and 8 pupils will be based at the Lewis Girls School site, while all older pupils in Years 9 to 11 will be taught at Lewis School Pengam.

The final phase, in September 2027, will transfer all pupils in Years 7 to 11 to Lewis School Pengam.

Sixth-formers will not be affected by the plans until September 2027, when they will all move to the Lewis School Pengam site.

At the meeting, Cllr Colin Gordon sought assurances about the “financial impact” of the transition period.

Sue Richards, the council’s head of education planning, told the committee the formula for funding “would stay the same” while the schools reorganised.

Cllr Brenda Miles, chairing the committee, asked about the future of the Sue Noake Leisure Centre, which shares the same site as Lewis Girls School.

The council said previously the future of the leisure centre will not be affected by the proposal to eventually close the girls’ school site.

Cllr Miles asked whether the leisure centre – which is currently closed to the public during school hours – could be opened up for daytime community use once the school shuts down in 2027.

Ms Richards said as the school will become “surplus to requirements of education”, a decision on expanding the hours at the Sue Noake Leisure Centre would “not be within the remit of [the] education” department.

