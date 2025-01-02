Council slammed for ‘not emptying dog poo bins’ over Christmas

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A Welsh council has been criticised for “not emptying dog poo bins” over Christmas and the new year.

Residents in Conwy said they saw unemptied rubbish bins over the holiday period as well as filthy plastic bags of dog excrement piled high on bin lids and the surrounding pavement.

Dad Richard Hughes, 49, from the Conwy Valley, claimed the dog poo bins at the RSPB Conwy nature reserve in Llandudno Junction hadn’t been emptied.

‘Overflowing’

“I was out for a walk between Christmas and new year and saw the bin on the coastal path near Conwy RSPB overflowing with rubbish, particularly dog poo bags,” he said.

“It was so full people were putting bags on or around the bin, and it looked a real state.

“It’s not nice for local residents or a very good advert for the area as this path is popular with visitors.”

Mum Louise Evans, from Llandudno, had a similar experience in her hometown. “The dog poo bins near The Oval had dog poo piled high on top and scattered around them.

“I know it’s been Christmas, but it looked horrible, smelled worse, and made the town look a mess,” she said.

“Holiday makers still come to the town in the winter. It doesn’t look good at all.”

‘Disappointing’

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council commented: “Our Open Spaces staff were out and about working between Christmas and New Year, including emptying bins.

“It’s disappointing when people are not responsible with their waste, and there is no excuse for dropping rubbish on the floor. If a bin is full, people should use the next available bin instead or take their rubbish home with them.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

