Council tax rise of 6.7% proposed for city residents

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy supporter

Newport residents could face a 6.7% council tax increase in April, according to the city council’s draft budget proposals.

In real terms, this would equate to a £100 increase next year for people in Band D properties, compared with current rates.

The local authority said it is facing “challenging” budget preparations following “unprecedented circumstances” in recent years.

Like many councils in Wales, Newport is forecasting a multimillion-pound budget gap – currently estimated at £4.3 million for the new financial year.

Cuts

The draft budget proposals also include cuts to libraries and community centres, changes at two care homes, and increased fees for some council services.

Newport City Council is expected to receive the highest increase in Welsh Government settlement funding this year.

Those central government funds make up the bulk of local authority funding in Wales.

But that increase will likely not prevent city residents paying more in council tax next year.

The council has proposed a 6.7% increase, and claims a council tax bill will “still be lower than most – if not all – of the neighbouring authorities”, as well as “one of the lowest in Wales”.

The council also said most of the city’s chargeable properties sit within the three lowest bands of charges.

Here’s how much a bill payer in each tax band is set to pay under the proposed new rate:

Band A: £1.29 weekly increase or £66.89 for the year.

Band B: £1.50 weekly increase or £78.03 for the year.

Band C: £1.72 weekly increase or £89.18 for the year.

Band D: £1.93 weekly increase or £100.33 for the year.

Band E: £2.36 weekly increase or £122.62 for the year.

Band F: £2.79 weekly increase or £144.92 for the year.

Band G: £3.22 weekly increase or £167.21 for the year.

Band H: £3.86 weekly increase or £200.66 for the year.

Band I: £4.50 weekly increase or £234.10 for the year.

The council’s budget proposals will go out for public consultation before being debated by councillors, ahead of the publication of a final budget plan.

