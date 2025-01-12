Council tax rise of 7.9% proposed for county borough

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Council tax bills in Caerphilly could rise by 7.9% under new draft budget proposals, meaning residents could pay at least £1.46 more each week from April.

In real terms, people living in average Band D properties could have to fork out £114 more in council tax over the course of the year, compared with current rates.

The proposed hike comes as Caerphilly County Borough Council warns 2025 will be another year of “difficult decisions” on spending.

Mobilising team

The council believes it has saved £5.3 million through its Mobilising Team Caerphilly cost-cutting measures, but will still need to find another £16.8 million to balance the books over the next two years.

Its draft budget proposals for 2025/26, published today (Friday January 10), also include a range of cuts and reshuffles aimed at saving money.

These include proposals to axe the council’s Community Safety Warden scheme and several school crossing patrols.

Other departments could face job losses, and many may be asked to carry out their roles with less money available to them from April, according to the proposals.

This year, Caerphilly Council is expected to receive a 4.6% increase in its settlement – the Welsh Government funding which makes up the bulk of councils’ income nationwide.

This proposed increase is slightly higher than the provisional average figure for Welsh councils, and will mean an extra £16.1 million is delivered to Caerphilly for public services.

Hike

But that rise in funding will not rule out a hike in council tax, the budget proposals show.

In fact, the 7.9% increase proposed for this year will end up being a slightly higher jump in bills than councillors signed off on last spring.

According to council reports, this is how much more a bill payer in each tax band is set to pay under the proposed new rate:

Band A: £1.46 weekly increase or around £76 for the year.

Band B: £1.71 weekly increase or around £89 for the year.

Band C: £1.95 weekly increase or around £101 for the year.

Band D: £2.20 weekly increase or around £114 for the year.

Band E: £2.69 weekly increase or around £140 for the year.

Band F: £3.17 weekly increase or around £164 for the year.

Band G: £3.66 weekly increase or around £190 for the year.

Band H: £4.39 weekly increase or around £228 for the year.

Band I: £5.13 weekly increase or around £266 for the year.

The council’s budget proposals will go out for public consultation before being debated by councillors, ahead of the publication of a final budget plan.

