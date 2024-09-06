Council temporarily reinstates school bus service after pressure from parents

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A council has bowed to pressure from parents and temporarily reinstated a school bus service.

During the summer holidays, concerned parents in Llysfaen slammed the council for cutting a free bus service for secondary school pupils travelling to Ysgol Bryn Elian.

The parents raised safety concerns and said children would be forced to walk on several roads without pavements.

Hard-up Conwy cancelled the free bus service transporting children to and from the Old Colwyn secondary school as part of budget cuts.

While Conwy must provide free school transport for children living three miles away from school or more within the school’s boundary, they don’t have to provide free transport for those living closer.

But parents of children in Llysfaen say the difference is only 0.2 miles – with many of the roads being without pavements.

Reinstated

After a campaign, Conwy has confirmed it has now reinstated the bus service on a temporary basis whilst considering its options.

A spokeswoman from Conwy County Council’s education service said: “We have received a letter challenging the Council’s decision to cease transport for pupils from Llysfaen to Ysgol Bryn Elian.

“On an interim basis, whilst we consider the matters raised in the letter, we intend to reinstate the bus service. We will contact parents and guardians in due course following reconsideration of the decision to remove the transport.”

Speaking in July, resident and dad Neil Hart led the campaign, claiming the service had been cut without public consultation.

“The village of Llysfaen falls into the catchment area of Bryn Elian School, despite being around 2.8 miles away with a difference in elevation of over 500ft,” he said.

“The official cut-off distance point for a council in Wales to provide school transport is three miles, but distance is not the only consideration. For as long as anyone can remember, the council have provided free school transport for Llysfaen as the walking route was deemed too hazardous for children, with Llysfaen surrounded and made up of rural roads without pavements for pedestrians.”

He added: “Sections of Clobryn Road and Bron y Llan Road don’t have pavements. The council’s main motivation is funding. If children were to walk to school, it would take over an hour on roads that don’t have pavements.”

Conwy County Council have faced widespread criticism for cutting school budgets by 5%, leading to staff redundancies, despite the pressures faced by schools post-COVID.

