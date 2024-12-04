Council tightening anti-fraud measures following criticism

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

Anti-fraud measures have been tightened at a council following auditors’ concerns, financial officers have assured councillors.

The local authority had reportedly failed to address a series of recommendations made in 2020 by the Auditor General for Wales.

At a meeting of the council’s governance and audit committee, on Tuesday December 3, officers said they had updated its anti-fraud action plan and are rolling out more training for staff.

Fraud

According to a report, a new fraud risk register has been developed, and the council expects this will be incorporated into its risk assessment procedures.

Two members of staff in the council’s Internal Audit Team are taking part in a counter-fraud qualification accredited by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA).

The council also plans to launch a general fraud awareness course to other staff early in 2025.

Culture

Despite the progress, Stephen Harris, the council’s head of financial services, said “embedding the right anti-fraud culture within the organisation will take time”.

“We need to make sure the way we think, that culture, is embedded within the organisation,” he added.

