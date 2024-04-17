Council to axe town regeneration programmes to save money

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A cash-strapped council is seeking to cut costs and close its town regeneration programmes whilst streamlining staff hours.

After increasing council tax by 9.9% and slashing front-line service budgets, including 5% from schools, Conwy County Council is now planning to cut its town regeneration programmes.

The council committed to transforming Llandudno, Abergele, and Llanrwst town centres in July 2021 following COVID after hailing the BayLife Initiative regeneration project as a success.

The BayLife scheme was later renamed Colwyn Bay Town Centre Regeneration Programme, in line with the other three towns’ schemes.

But Conwy will now seek to merge and streamline the work of the four programmes as part of local area forums, reducing the number of meetings and the duplication of work and making ‘more effective use of staff resources’.

Successes

The various regeneration programmes have focused on housing regeneration schemes, tourism and culture-led regeneration projects, and attracting businesses and workers.

Examples of successes cited by Conwy include Porth Eirias, the various waterfront projects, the new Coed Pella council offices in Colwyn Bay, the relocation of Llanrwst library, and a Llandudno winter tourism campaign.

The programmes have also focused on providing community facilities and promoting joint working between the public and private sectors.

Each town’s regional board is currently made up of some councillors and private-sector representatives and meets to discuss various projects.

But under new plans, all councillors of the relevant wards will meet – with the private sector being only invited to attend.

The proposition will be on the table at this week’s economy and place overview and scrutiny committee but will need to be rubberstamped by cabinet.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Cllr Louise Emery said it was vital that the private sector and other organisations remained involved in the regeneration of the four towns.

“I will be happy as long as the private-sector representatives are still allowed to come along to the meetings and work alongside councillors,” she said.

