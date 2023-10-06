Council to consider multi-million pound sea defence plans

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A decision on multi-million-pound sea defences and a major upgrade at a popular seaside resort are expected to be made by the end of next week.

The plans for a stretch of coastline at Kinmel bay will be discussed by Conwy County Council’s planning committee on Thursday (12 October).

The work will include improved rock armour defences, the raising of sea walls and improved beach access. The council is also planning new parklets, street furniture, a toilet block, upgrades to the car park and ecological enhancements.

Council officers have advised councillors to back the plans.

Upgrade

If plans get the go-ahead, the permanent works will take place between the promenade and foreshore, extending from the existing rock revetment to the north of Golden Sands Caravan Park in an eastward direction – and to the boundary with Horton’s Nose Nature Reserve north of Pont y Ddraig.

The proposed upgrade will increase the level of coastal flood protection offered by the current rock armour unit.

The new design will keep the ‘1 in 4’ slope angle of the current rock armour unit but will increase the crest width and height.

According to the report, the work will protect the coast from ‘a one-in-200-year event’ up to the year 2041.

The plans will be presented to members of Conwy County Council’s planning committee next Thursday 11 October at a meeting at Bodlondeb.

