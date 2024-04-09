Support our Nation today - please donate here
Council to debate tuk-tuk tours

09 Apr 2024 2 minute read
A Tuk Tuk tour cart.

Richard EvansLocal Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council is set to debate tuk-tuk sightseeing tours.

Conwy County Borough Council’s licensing committee will meet on Monday (April 15) to discuss the possibility of rickshaw tours for visitors to Llandudno, Conwy, and Rhos-on-Sea.

A tuk-tuk is a three-wheeled motor-assisted bicycle with passenger seats at the rear.

Popular in countries such as Thailand, tuk-tuks are used as a cheap, accessible form of taxi service.

Licence

The council report states: “The proposed vehicles are powered by a 198cc engine and are steered by handlebars rather than a steering wheel.

“They are commonly used as a method of public transport throughout Europe and Asia, with similar Wales-based operations in Pembrokeshire and Cardiff.”

The committee will meet, debate, and draft conditions for tuk-tuks operating as private hire vehicles for short sightseeing tours in the county.

An unnamed applicant is proposing to run pre-booked tours at Marine Drive, Great Orme, Llandudno; from Llandudno to the Great Orme Summit; from Llandudno to Craig y Don and Rhos on Sea; from Llandudno to Conwy quay; and from Llandudno North Shore to West Shore.

The committee can either grant the licence as applied for and apply the proposed conditions; grant the licences as applied for and make amendments, or refuse the application.

Ernie The Smallholder
Ernie The Smallholder
12 minutes ago

Why 198cc combustion engines?

Would an electric engine be better for the environment ?

0
Reply

