Council to debate tuk-tuk tours
Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter
A Welsh council is set to debate tuk-tuk sightseeing tours.
Conwy County Borough Council’s licensing committee will meet on Monday (April 15) to discuss the possibility of rickshaw tours for visitors to Llandudno, Conwy, and Rhos-on-Sea.
A tuk-tuk is a three-wheeled motor-assisted bicycle with passenger seats at the rear.
Popular in countries such as Thailand, tuk-tuks are used as a cheap, accessible form of taxi service.
Licence
The council report states: “The proposed vehicles are powered by a 198cc engine and are steered by handlebars rather than a steering wheel.
“They are commonly used as a method of public transport throughout Europe and Asia, with similar Wales-based operations in Pembrokeshire and Cardiff.”
The committee will meet, debate, and draft conditions for tuk-tuks operating as private hire vehicles for short sightseeing tours in the county.
An unnamed applicant is proposing to run pre-booked tours at Marine Drive, Great Orme, Llandudno; from Llandudno to the Great Orme Summit; from Llandudno to Craig y Don and Rhos on Sea; from Llandudno to Conwy quay; and from Llandudno North Shore to West Shore.
The committee can either grant the licence as applied for and apply the proposed conditions; grant the licences as applied for and make amendments, or refuse the application.
