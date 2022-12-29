Council to discuss future of specialist pre-school nursery under threat of closure

Rhiannon James, local democracy reporter

Council bosses are to meet with representatives from Caerphilly Children’s Centre to discuss the future of its nursery, which is under threat of closure.

The centre, in Energlyn, is run by Action for Children, alongside the council, Gwent Health Trust, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, and charity Enable.

It has a specialist pre-school nursery that caters for children with disabilities, developmental delay, and additional needs.

Earlier this month, Plaid Cymru MS Peredur Owen Griffiths accused Caerphilly County Borough Council of a lack of engagement with the centre over the future of its nursery.

Grant funding

According to Mr Owen Griffiths, who used to serve on Penyrheol, Trecenydd and Energlyn Community Council, the facility – which has been running for more than 30 years – needs a service level agreement from the council as it cannot apply for larger, long-term grant funding without a financial commitment.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has now confirmed it will meet with the centre in January.

In a letter to Labour’s Caerphilly Senedd Member Hefin David, Sarah Ellis, the council’s lead for inclusion and additional learning needs, said: “The council is committed to supporting early-years settings across the county borough and we have a long-standing positive relationship with the providers at the Children’s Centre.

“We are in on-going dialogue with the providers and have agreed to meet in the new year to agree a way forward.”

In response, Dr David said: “I’m glad to hear the council is committed to supporting the centre.

“I will continue to work with the centre to help them find the funding they need to continue the important work they do for disabled and ALN children, across Caerphilly and the rest of the borough”.

Dr David will be meeting with the centre following its meeting with the council.

