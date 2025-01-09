Council to lobby Welsh Government over devolution of Crown Estate

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A motion calling for Crown Estate assets in Wales to be devolved, as they have been in Scotland, has been backed unanimously by councillors in Neath Port Talbot.

The motion which was passed by members at a full council meeting held on January 8, was put forward by local Green Party member Nathan Goldup-John of Coedffranc Central.

He said the millions of pounds worth of profits made from natural resources in Wales each year should be kept in Wales to boost the economy instead of going directly to the UK’s Treasury.

The Crown Estate currently manages £16 billion worth of land and marine resources held by the reigning monarch according to its website, and returns all net profits of around £4.1 billion over the past decade to the UK’s Treasury.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr John said: “The profit made from natural resources in Wales should be no different than that of Scotland. Revenue generated from the Crown Estate in Wales was valued at over £600m at the end of 2022, this has grown since. The revenue generated by this asset directly flows into the UK Treasury.

“This money, especially in these times of uncertainty, could be used to help create well-paid green jobs, further research and development solutions in all sectors and work to bring down domestic energy costs.

“Noting the opportunity we have here with the development of the Celtic Freeport, there could be benefit to the local community by devolving the Crown Estate.

“Profits made from Wales’ natural resources should be kept in Wales to boost our economy. The revenue from Scottish assets go straight to the Scottish Government and we should be no different, here in Wales.

“This council should support the campaign to devolve management of the Crown Estate and assets in Wales to the Welsh Government and that funds raised from this used to support the social needs of the Welsh people.”

‘Time to change’

Councillor Anthony Richards of Pontardawe added: “Wales’s resources have powered industries and driven innovation for generations yet the benefits have been taken elsewhere so it is time to change that.”

Councillors in attendance at the meeting later voted unanimously to approve the motion, with the leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Steve Hunt, now set to write to the appropriate Secretary of State and the First Minister outlining the council’s support to devolve the Crown Estate as a matter of urgency.

