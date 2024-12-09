Council to review plans for three-weekly bin collection after disabled access concerns

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

Major waste reforms in a Welsh county have been called in by councillors concerned that new rules would stop disabled residents accessing household recycling centres.

On Tuesday, Flintshire County Council’s Environment and Economy Overview and Scrutiny Committee will review plans for Flintshire’s new three-weekly bin collection service to start on April 28 next year.

But Flintshire Voice councillors Sam Swash, Carolyn Preece, Alasdair Ibbotson and Gillian Brockley along with Liberal Democrat Andrew Parkhurst have formally called-in the proposals for review over measures covering disabled access.

The new waste collection plan currently states that disabled residents who drive larger vehicles can qualify for a permit to access household recycling centres where such vehicles are typically restricted or subject to commercial use permits.

But to qualify they must present a valid blue badge – the UK Government’s permit scheme for those with mobility issues.

Hawarden Mancot Cllr Swash says he and his colleagues are concerned that will exclude some disabled residents.

“We feel that this does not go far enough in providing vital access to household recycling sites,” he said.

“This issue came from one of my own residents. His disability means he can only drive a larger vehicle, however he does not qualify for a blue badge.

“Under the Equalities Act the council must make reasonable adjustments to ensure equal access to services. We are proposing that the council reviews, on a case by case basis, people who are disabled but without a blue badge.

“Perhaps through receipt of a letter from their GP plus a statement from the resident that they do not have access to a smaller vehicle, permits could be issued.

“We believe this will affect a small number of residents so should not be too onerous for the council, but it would prevent residents being excluded as a result of their disability.”

The committe will meet to review the waste recycling plans on Tuesday, December 9 (4pm).

