Council urges parents to take advantage of support available for new school term

Cyngor Gwynedd is urging parents and guardians of school-aged children to check if they are eligible for support towards buying clothes and learning materials for the new term.

The council already provides free school meals to all primary school-age children in Gwynedd and to eligible secondary school pupils.

In addition, under the School Essentials Grant Scheme, families may be entitled to financial support of up to £200 for things such as school uniforms, including coats and shoes; school activities such as music, sports and equipment for after-school activities; classroom materials such as pens, pencils and school bags.

Many schools also run clubs or banks to recycle and exchange school uniform which are open to all pupils.

Free 100% eco-friendly period products are also available to all who need them in Gwynedd schools.

Worried

Councillor Beca Brown, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Everyone wants children to enjoy their school years and we don’t want families to be worried about how they can pay for the clothes and equipment their children will need to make the most of every opportunity that arises.”

“With the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis still being felt here in Gwynedd, I am keen that the families of all school pupils in the county are aware of the support available.

“I’m delighted that school lunches have been available to all primary school-age children in Gwynedd since September 2024, a full year ahead of the Welsh Government’s timetable.

“With the introduction of free meals for all, it continues to be important for families who meet the criteria to apply in order to access the School Essentials Grant. It also means that schools get more money.”

Councillor Brown added: “Requests for support can be made through Cyngor Gwynedd’s website.

“All requests for support will be handled sensitively and confidentially and if you need any help applying, parents are encouraged to speak to the school or contact the Council’s Benefits Service on 01286 682689 or e-mail [email protected].

