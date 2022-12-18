Council urges revellers to beware of bogus taxi drivers over festive season

Cyngor Gwynedd is urging people to be wary of bogus taxi drivers as they go out to celebrate Christmas and the New Year.

The council is warning people to consider how they will be getting home from a night out to enjoy Christmas parties, or visit friends and family, and to make sure they used legitimate and licensed taxis.

Only Hackney carriage cabs can be hailed in the street and in Gwynedd, these cars should carry a blue plate on the front and back.

Private hire cabs should be booked beforehand and will be displaying a yellow plate on the front and back and there is a half-moon shaped symbol on the car doors.

All licensed drivers should have Cyngor Gwynedd driver’s identity badge, and the council say that an unlicensed car and driver will not have been vetted by the Council and may not be insured.

Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Environment said: “We want residents to be able to enjoy themselves safely over the festive period.

“Our advice is to make sure the car and driver have all the correct Cyngor Gwynedd licence plates and bad before getting inside.

“Getting into an unlicensed cab is essentially the same as taking a lift from a stranger, people should remember to stay safe especially if they are under the influence of alcohol. Bogus drivers may also be undercutting legitimate taxi businesses.”

Staying safe

Other tips to stay safe when you are out and about this Christmas are:

– Carry a telephone number of a trusted, licensed taxi company with you

– If possible, book a taxi or minicab in advance. Ask for the driver’s name and for the make and colour of the car

– Confirm the details with the driver when the taxi arrives, is it the car you ordered?

– If you are ordering a taxi from a public place, try not to let anyone overhear your name and address – anyone could pretend to be your taxi.

– If you are out with friends, make sure everyone has a way of getting home. If someone in your group has had too much to drink, accompany them to their taxi and make sure it is a legitimate cab.

– Sharing a taxi with friends is always a good idea

If you’re concerned regarding any vehicle purporting to be a taxi in Gwynedd, contact Cyngor Gwynedd’s Licensing Unit by emailing trwyddedu@gwynedd.llyw.cymru or calling 01766 771000.

