Council warns more than 500 homes at ‘high’ risk of flooding each year in new report

More than 500 homes are at “high” risk of flooding each year according to a council report.

The Newport council report shows those homes are considered to have a yearly chance of experiencing surface-water flooding that is greater than 3%.

Many of the 559 homes in this category are found in the Ringland ward (156 properties), followed by Bettws (74), Alway (71), and Bishton and Langstone (41).

New strategy

Newport City Council is preparing a new flood risk management strategy, setting out how it will protect homes and businesses from hazards linked to climate change.

Joanne Turner, the council’s team manager for assets and planning, told a meeting of the performance scrutiny committee for place and corporate, on Monday (February 19), the city was at risk of flooding from rivers, the sea and surface water.

Around 400 homes are at risk of coastal erosion, too.

“As the climate changes, we can expect those risks to increase, with more frequent and severe floods,” Ms Turner said.

Paul Jones, the council’s strategic director for environment and sustainability, told the meeting Newport was in a stronger position than some other places to deal with extreme weather and flooding.

“We’ve been able to deal with it comparatively well,” he added.

Responsibility

The local authority is the main organisation responsible for dealing with local flood risks caused by surface water runoff, smaller watercourses, and groundwater.

Laura Lacey, the cabinet member for infrastructure, told the meeting the council had to “recognise the profound impact of climate change” and the “significant challenges” the city would face.

The draft flood risk management strategy is a “roadmap to resilience in the face of adversity”, she said, adding that the council’s response to future flooding “must be robust enough to withstand the challenges ahead”.

At the meeting, members heard about ongoing work to build a Welsh Government-funded flood alleviation scheme in Stephenson Street.

The existing embankment is being raised, and a new flood gate installed for Corporation Road.

Ms Turner told the meeting the £21 million scheme will lead to reduced flood risk for more than 1,100 homes and 1,000 businesses in Newport.

